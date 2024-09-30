Tesla car catches fire inside Florida garage flooded from Hurricane Helene | Watch terrifying video

In a shocking incident, a Tesla car caught fire inside a garage in Florida’s Pinellas County after the parking lot flooded from Hurricane Helene. The garage where the incident took place was flooded with saltwater by the storm

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published30 Sep 2024, 08:43 PM IST
Tesla car catches fire inside Florida garage flooded from Hurricane Helene | Watch terrifying video
Tesla car catches fire inside Florida garage flooded from Hurricane Helene | Watch terrifying video

In a shocking incident, a Tesla car caught fire inside a garage in Florida’s Pinellas County after the parking lot flooded from Hurricane Helene. The garage where the incident took place was flooded with saltwater by the storm.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Pinellas County shared the shocking video with the county residents and warned them that electric vehicles that have been flooded in saltwater could catch fire.

Also Read | Here’s What Happened When Tesla Decided to Visit ‘Sick’ Employees

In a series of posts, the Pinellas County officers asked the residents of the county to let them know if they have evacuated and left an electric vehicle or golf cart in their garage or under a building and are not able to get to it or move it.

Sharing a helpline number with the county residents, the officers said they are not letting residents to the barrier islands yet because they are still clearing the roads.

Also Read | China’s robotaxis are racing ahead of Tesla’s

“Please contact our county information center at 727 464-4333 and give them your address so we can share it with the local fire departments,” Pinellas County officers said.

Watch Video

Pinellas County advised people not to charge, drive, or store their EVs or E-bikes in their homes or garages. They added that the electric vehicle should be moved 50 feet away from combustible material and towed to a dealership for inspection.

Hurricane Helene

Meanwhile, the authorities in the US said at least 116 people have died across six states following widespread destruction and catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. The authorities further said the death toll is likely to rise as they race to carry out rescue and recovery efforts, BBC reported on Monday.

The report said at least 30 people died and scores were missing in just one county in North Carolina following devastating flooding due to Hurricane Helene.

Also Read | Hurricane Helene: US airlines cancel over 1,000 flights. What we know so far

“We have biblical devastation,” BBC quoted Ryan Cole, an emergency official in a county in Asheville said. "This is the most significant natural disaster that any one of us has ever seen," he added.

The storm made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region late Thursday as a Category 4 storm, bringing 140 mph winds and widespread devastation.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 08:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsTesla car catches fire inside Florida garage flooded from Hurricane Helene | Watch terrifying video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.8 (1.08%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    369.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2 (0.54%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    137.50
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.6 (1.18%)

    NTPC share price

    443.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    958.65
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    77.5 (8.8%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    589.35 (8.2%)

    JM Financial share price

    151.40
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    8.65 (6.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    14,342.20
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    703.8 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.