Tesla car catches fire inside Florida garage flooded from Hurricane Helene | Watch terrifying video

In a shocking incident, a Tesla car caught fire inside a garage in Florida’s Pinellas County after the parking lot flooded from Hurricane Helene. The garage where the incident took place was flooded with saltwater by the storm.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Pinellas County shared the shocking video with the county residents and warned them that electric vehicles that have been flooded in saltwater could catch fire.

In a series of posts, the Pinellas County officers asked the residents of the county to let them know if they have evacuated and left an electric vehicle or golf cart in their garage or under a building and are not able to get to it or move it.

Sharing a helpline number with the county residents, the officers said they are not letting residents to the barrier islands yet because they are still clearing the roads.

“Please contact our county information center at 727 464-4333 and give them your address so we can share it with the local fire departments,” Pinellas County officers said.

Pinellas County advised people not to charge, drive, or store their EVs or E-bikes in their homes or garages. They added that the electric vehicle should be moved 50 feet away from combustible material and towed to a dealership for inspection.

Hurricane Helene Meanwhile, the authorities in the US said at least 116 people have died across six states following widespread destruction and catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. The authorities further said the death toll is likely to rise as they race to carry out rescue and recovery efforts, BBC reported on Monday.

The report said at least 30 people died and scores were missing in just one county in North Carolina following devastating flooding due to Hurricane Helene.

“We have biblical devastation,” BBC quoted Ryan Cole, an emergency official in a county in Asheville said. "This is the most significant natural disaster that any one of us has ever seen," he added.