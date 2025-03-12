After Tesla showrooms and charging stations were VANDALISED in the United States, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday announced that she and the DOGE committee have asked the FBI to launch a probe into the attacks.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the DOGE committee have sent a letter to US Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, seeking an investigation into the attacks on Tesla showrooms.

The development comes after US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that protesters should be labelled as “domestic terrorlsts” so that they should be treated as such.

Trump, speaking at an event outside the White House next to a red Tesla Model S on Tuesday, was asked by a journalist if those who carry out attacks at Tesla dealerships should be labeled as domestic terrorists.

“I will do that, I’ll do it,” said Trump. “I’m going to stop them.”

He added the attackers are “harming a great American company.”

Right-wing politics The electric vehicle maker has been rocked by protests and vandalism in recent weeks as Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has become the face of the Trump administration’s efforts to cut the federal government spending.

Musk's full-bore entry into right-wing politics is turning off potential customers who don't share his views.

Protests, largely peaceful, have sprouted up at showrooms across the US and Europe in recent weeks.

The police in Lynnwood, Washington are investigating six Tesla vehicles that were vandalized with spray paint last weekend.

In France, a dozen Tesla vehicles were set on fire at a showroom.

Tesla shares JP Morgan cut its price target on Tesla's stock as the brokerage expects a second straight year of lower deliveries, with analysts also pointing to a change in sentiment toward the EV maker from existing customers and potential new buyers.