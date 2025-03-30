Tesla takedown: Activists display Nazi posters as protests intensify, netizens say, ‘Musk’s attempt didn’t go down well’

Hundreds of Tesla protestors hit the streets on Saturday protesting over Elon Musk's policies and his key role in Donald Trump's administration. While standing outside showrooms, they urged to boycott his cars as part, calling it a day as “Global Day of Action”.

Videos surfaced on internet showcasing the protest and outrage among protestors. They could be seen with American flags, Swastika stickers among others. Some chanted, "Hey, hey, ho, ho, Elon Musk has got to go!” outside a showroom in Dublin, California, nearly 35 miles (60 miles) east of San Francisco.

Musk-owned X saw #TeslaTakedown" trending on the social media platform. One of the users remarked, “Tesla Takedown protesters using a new tactic to scare away customers.” Another said, "NOW: "Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy" reads banner outside Manhattan Tesla Showroom during 'Takedown Tesla' protest in NYC."

One of them even commented, “ Musk's attempt didn't go down well”. “Seize their social security and pensions and immediately deport them to a Salvadoran prison" were among comments made.

Where did ‘Tesla Takedown’ protests take place? According to AP, anti-musk protests were seen in Washington, Cincinnati, Chicago, Indianapolis and Seattle, including towns in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Colorado. The movement aimed for 500 protests worldwide, including 200 in the United States itself. Nearly two dozen people took to the streets with signs against Musk, especially outside a dealership as passing cars and trucks tooted horns in support. Advertisement

Besides US, the demonstration places included Canada, Europe against Musk's efforts to slash federal government staffing and budgets. Its organisers included a group of supporters comprising disillusioned owners of the automaker's vehicles, personalities like John Cusack, and at least one Democratic Party lawmaker, Jasmine Crockett, the US Congress Representative from Dallas.