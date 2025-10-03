Tesla was aware of problem: Parents of teen killed in Cybertruck crash sue Elon Musk-owned EV company

The parents of a teenager Krysta Tsukahara who was killed in a crash last year involving one of Tesla's Cybertrucks have sued the Elon Musk-owned company, alleging that a design flaw in the vehicle made it nigh impossible for their daughter to escape the crash.

The incident, which took place on 27 November 2024, involved four passengers who were in the Cybertruck when the speeding vehicle driven by an intoxicated driver hit a tree and burst into flames in the Bay Area in San Francisco. Three, including Tsukahara and the driver, perished, leaving only one survivor.

As the vehicle burst into flames, the power to the Cybertruck's electric doors shut down, locking the four passengers in with no way out.

The lawsuit by Tsukahara's parents allege that Musk, the world's richest man, was aware of the flaw for years, but did not move fast enough to fix the problem, giving rise to the situation that left the 19-year-old dead.

“Her death was preventable,” the teen’s parents, Carl and Noelle Tsukahara, said in a statement. “She was alive after the crash. She called out for help. And she couldn’t get out.”

“The design of this vehicle failed Krysta,” said Roger Dreyer, the attorney representing the Tsukahara family was quoted as saying by The Guardian. “There was no functioning, accessible manual override or emergency release for her to escape.”

“Tesla had repeated and direct notice that its reliance on electronic door systems created a serious risk of entrapment. Owners, bystanders, and first responders documented instances where Tesla occupants survived crash forces but could not escape when electrical power failed and fire ensued,” reads the lawsuit filed by the Tsukaharas.

What's the issue with Tesla doors? The design of Tesla door handles, which do not protrude from the body of the vehicle like traditional ones, has been a signature design.

That said, doors of Tesla vehicles have often come under scrutiny in crash cases, because the battery that powers the unlocking mechanism can easily be destroyed by fires, and the manual release mechanisms through which the sealed doors can be opened are difficult to find.

This lawsuit, reported first by The New York Times, is the latest in a long line of lawsuits that have alleged a variety of safety problems with Tesla vehicles.