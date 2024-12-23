Tesla announced a recall of 694,304 vehicles in the United States due to a software issue affecting the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The recall impacts certain 2017-2025 Model 3, 2020-2025 Model Y, and 2024 Cybertruck vehicles.

The TPMS warning light may fail to stay illuminated between drive cycles, potentially leaving drivers unaware of low tire pressure. This increases the risk of accidents caused by operating vehicles with improperly inflated tires, according to a recall acknowledgment notice.

Tesla plans to address the issue with a free over-the-air (OTA) software update. Owners of affected vehicles will receive notification letters by February 15, 2025, the company said.

This marks another recall for Tesla’s Cybertruck, which has faced seven separate recalls this year. In November, Tesla recalled 2,431 Cybertruck vehicles due to a faulty drive inverter that could cause loss of drive power, further heightening crash risks.

Tesla assured owners that the latest TPMS issue does not pose an immediate safety threat but advised updating vehicle software promptly to ensure compliance and safety.

Tesla Recall: Timeline of events Issue discovery November 6, 2024: Tesla identifies a problem with the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) during compliance tests for non-US markets.

Root cause investigation November 6 – December 2, 2024: The issue is traced to software release 2024.38.3, which resets the TPMS warning light between drive cycles.

Scope assessment December 2 – December 9, 2024: Tesla reviews fleet data to identify affected vehicles and evaluates compliance with FMVSS 138.

Recall decision December 10, 2024: Tesla determines the recall is necessary after completing its engineering investigation.

Warranty claims and reports December 13, 2024: Tesla confirms 76 warranty claims and one field report but no accidents, injuries, or fatalities related to the defect.

Recall details Affected Models: 2017-2025 Model 3, 2020-2025 Model Y, and 2024 Cybertruck.

Remedy: Free over-the-air (OTA) software update.