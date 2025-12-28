Texan hero: Dad rescues his daughter from abductor by following her phone pings

A Texas father pulled off a real-life Christmas miracle when he rescued his 15-year-old daughter after she was kidnapped by an armed kidnapper on Christmas Day.

When the teen didn't return from walking her dog around 4:50 p.m. in Porter, about 25 miles north of Houston, the father alerted police and used parental controls to locate her, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities reported that the girl’s father used parental controls to track her phone, leading him to a secluded, partially wooded area in Harris County, about two miles from Porter.

Also Read | Gunmen kidnap over 200 schoolchildren, 12 teachers from Nigerian Catholic schoo

According to the sheriff’s office, he found her and her dog inside a maroon pickup truck with a partially nude 23-year-old man. The father then helped his daughter get out of the truck and immediately alerted law enforcement.

He then helped his daughter escape her captor and immediately called authorities, who swiftly arrested 23-year-old Giovanni Rosales Espinoza, according to the sheriff’s office.

Here's what Sheriff's office said Sheriff Wesley Doolittle stated, “Christmas is a day meant for joy, but this man chose to shatter that joy by targeting a child. I am incredibly proud of our deputies and detectives who worked tirelessly to ensure this dangerous predator was swiftly apprehended and is now off our streets. Rest assured that your Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant every hour of every day to keep your families safe.”

Who is the accused? The accused, Giovanni Rosales Espinoza, was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated kidnapping and indecency with a child, the sheriff’s office said, alleging he threatened the girl with a knife and abducted her from the street.

View full Image Police have not disclosed the suspect’s citizenship or immigration status. (Photo: X)

He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

It is unclear at this time whether Espinoza has legal representation, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Montgomery County Sheriff's office further said that the investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further information can be released at this time. “If anyone has any information about this case, please call 936-760-5876, and reference case number 25A410316, or call Multi-County Crimes Stoppers at 800-392-7867,” the post further noted.

Netizens hail dad as “hero” Several social media users hailed the heroic act of the father, a user said, “That was definitely an act of heroism and feels like he intervene before any damage was done to his daughter. Thai was Taken for real. Well done to that man.”

View full Image Netizens react to the post. (Photo: X)

One user wrote, “Huge shoutout to this absolute HERO dad in Texas! He tracked his 15-year-old daughter’s phone on Christmas Day, found her in a secluded area after she was kidnapped at knifepoint while walking her dog, and got her out safe. Pure fatherly instinct at its finest—”

Also Read | US Embassy EXPOSES Visa Scam Agents Targeting Indians | Details

Another added, “Love seeing hero dads in action 🙌”

A third praised the father’s composure, saying, “I admire this dad’s restraint. The report would read way differently if that were my child or if I ever witnessed something like this firsthand.”

What is parental control? Parental controls are digital tools, software, or device settings that allow parents and guardians to manage and limit a child’s online activity. They help ensure a safer digital experience by controlling content access, communication, and screen time—such as blocking inappropriate websites, filtering explicit material, setting time limits, and monitoring usage.