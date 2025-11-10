Texas A&M graduate from Andhra Pradesh, 23, dies in US after severe cough and chest pain

A 23-year-old Indian student has tragically died in the United States. Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, known as Raji, had recently graduated from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi and was actively searching for employment. She reportedly died after suffering from a severe cough and chest pain. Raji was originally from Andhra Pradesh.

Details of her passing were made public via a fundraising appeal. Her cousin, Chaitanya YVK, launched the campaign in Denton, Texas.

According to the appeal, Raji travelled to the United States hoping to forge a bright future for her family, who are marginal farmers in Karmechedu village, Bapatla district, and whose sole income derives from their crops and livestock.

Her cousin reported that Raji, who was eager to start her professional career, became unwell, experiencing a severe cough and chest pain for two or three days. Tragically, on the morning of 7 November, she failed to wake up when her alarm sounded.

“She was a bright, hopeful soul who dreamed of helping her parents continue their farming journey,” Chaitanya said.

The online campaign is seeking to raise $125,000 to assist with her educational loans and funeral costs, as well as covering the expense of repatriating her body to India, and providing some financial support for her family.

“As Raji’s family grieves this unimaginable loss, we are reaching out to our friends and loved ones for support,” the GoFundMe campaign said.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem examination is currently being conducted in the US to establish the precise cause of death.

Indian student dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai Recently, an 18-year-old Indian student, recipient of the UAE Golden Visa, died of cardiac arrest in Dubai during Diwali celebrations, local media reported.

Vaishnav Krishnakumar, a first-year BBA Marketing student at Middlesex University Dubai, reportedly collapsed during a Diwali celebration in October at Dubai International Academic City, according to Gulf News.

He was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him “brought dead due to cardiac arrest”, the report added.

He is survived by his parents, VG Krishnakumar and Vidhu Krishnakumar, and his younger sister, Vrishti Krishnakumar.

Vaishnav’s father, Krishnakumar, has been working in Dubai for over 20 years.

Middlesex University, in a condolence statement, said Vaishnav's “loss has deeply affected our community”, Gulf News reported.

GEMS Our Own Indian School, where Vaishnav studied, called him a compassionate and talented student loved by all.