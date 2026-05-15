Texas alone has five fastest-growing US cities; New York City is most populous one: Full list

The top five fastest-growing cities in the United States, with populations of 20,000 or more, were all in Texas, according to the US Census Bureau Vintage 2025 population on Thursday. It revealed that four of them clustered in the suburbs of the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area, and the fifth was located outside Houston.

Which are the fastest-growing US cities? Texas is home to eight of the 15 fastest-growing US cities and towns with populations of 20,000 or more between July 1, 2024, and July 1, 2025

Celina, Texas (near Dallas), was the fastest-growing city in the nation, surging by a notable 24.6 percent, data revealed. The report said that rapid growth is nothing new for Celina, which was also the nation’s fastest-growing city in 2023.

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Meanwhile, the South dominated the lists of the nation’s fastest-growing and highest-gaining cities. The region claims 10 of the nation’s 15 fastest-growing cities as well as 11 of the 12 largest numeric gains.

Austin, Texas, is now one of a dozen US cities with at least 1 million residents after crossing the seven-digit population threshold between 2024 and 2025.

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Besides, Raleigh, N.C., crossed the 500,000-population threshold between 2024 and 2025, bringing the total number of cities with 500,000 or more residents to 39 nationwide.

Top 15 fastest-growing cities and towns with populations of 20,000 or more (July 1, 2024-July 1, 2025):

Rank Area State 1 Celina city Texas 2 Fulshear city Texas 3 Princeton city Texas 4 Melissa city Texas 5 Anna city Texas 6 Haines City city Florida 7 Waukee city Iowa 8 Forney city Texas 9 Eagle Mountain city Utah 10 Johnstown town Colorado 11 Kuna city Idaho 12 Queen Creek town Arizona 13 Hutto city Texas 14 Foley city Alabama 15 Greenville city Texas

Most populous cities New York City topped the list of the most populous cities in the United States. It was followed by Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix, as per the US Census Bureau, Vintage 2025 Population Estimates.

Rank City State Total Population 1 New York city New York 8,584,629 2 Los Angeles city California 3,869,089 3 Chicago city Illinois 2,731,585 4 Houston city Texas 2,397,315 5 Phoenix city Arizona 1,665,481