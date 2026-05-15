Texas alone has five fastest-growing US cities; New York City is most populous one: Full list

The top five fastest-growing cities in the United States were all in Texas, according to the US Census Bureau Vintage 2025 population on Thursday.

Written By Akriti Anand
Published15 May 2026, 10:30 PM IST
Attendees cheer during a Tall Tour event Saturday, May 9, 2026, in Austin, Texas.
Attendees cheer during a Tall Tour event Saturday, May 9, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The top five fastest-growing cities in the United States, with populations of 20,000 or more, were all in Texas, according to the US Census Bureau Vintage 2025 population on Thursday. It revealed that four of them clustered in the suburbs of the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area, and the fifth was located outside Houston.

Which are the fastest-growing US cities?

Texas is home to eight of the 15 fastest-growing US cities and towns with populations of 20,000 or more between July 1, 2024, and July 1, 2025

Celina, Texas (near Dallas), was the fastest-growing city in the nation, surging by a notable 24.6 percent, data revealed. The report said that rapid growth is nothing new for Celina, which was also the nation’s fastest-growing city in 2023.

Also Read | Texas woman running for Governor targets Indian immigrants

Meanwhile, the South dominated the lists of the nation’s fastest-growing and highest-gaining cities. The region claims 10 of the nation’s 15 fastest-growing cities as well as 11 of the 12 largest numeric gains.

Austin, Texas, is now one of a dozen US cities with at least 1 million residents after crossing the seven-digit population threshold between 2024 and 2025.

Also Read | Texas woman running for Governor targets Indian immigrants

Besides, Raleigh, N.C., crossed the 500,000-population threshold between 2024 and 2025, bringing the total number of cities with 500,000 or more residents to 39 nationwide.

Top 15 fastest-growing cities and towns with populations of 20,000 or more (July 1, 2024-July 1, 2025):

RankAreaState
1Celina cityTexas
2Fulshear cityTexas
3Princeton cityTexas
4Melissa cityTexas
5Anna cityTexas
6Haines City cityFlorida
7Waukee cityIowa
8Forney cityTexas
9Eagle Mountain cityUtah
10Johnstown townColorado
11Kuna cityIdaho
12Queen Creek townArizona
13Hutto cityTexas
14Foley cityAlabama
15Greenville cityTexas

Most populous cities

New York City topped the list of the most populous cities in the United States. It was followed by Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix, as per the US Census Bureau, Vintage 2025 Population Estimates.

RankCityStateTotal Population
1New York cityNew York8,584,629
2Los Angeles cityCalifornia3,869,089
3Chicago cityIllinois2,731,585
4Houston cityTexas2,397,315
5Phoenix cityArizona1,665,481

(Source: US Census Bureau, Vintage 2025 Population Estimates)

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HomeNewsUs NewsTexas alone has five fastest-growing US cities; New York City is most populous one: Full list
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