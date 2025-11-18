Texas designates Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as terrorist groups citing terror cases

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday (November 18) issued a wide-ranging proclamation designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Transnational Criminal Organizations under state law.

The order bars the groups from purchasing land in Texas and authorizes the state attorney general to sue to halt their operations.

State cites global links and US cases Abbott’s proclamation accuses the Muslim Brotherhood of promoting violent jihad and supporting terrorist affiliates abroad. It also cites US court findings, including the Holy Land Foundation terrorism-financing case, to argue that CAIR had associations with Hamas.

The document draws on statements by Brotherhood leaders and designations by countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Austria, and the UAE, which have previously restricted or banned Brotherhood-linked entities.

Allegations against CAIR The governor’s order asserts that:

CAIR originated as part of a US-based Hamas support network

FBI severed formal ties with the organization in 2008

CAIR leaders and former members have faced terrorism-related convictions over the past two decades

It further references remarks by CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad, including his controversial 2023 comments regarding Hamas's October 7 attack.

Legal impact in Texas Under the designation:

The organizations and individuals “promoting or aiding” them face heightened civil and criminal penalties

Texas can seek injunctions to shut down their activities

The groups are prohibited from purchasing or acquiring land under Texas Property Code provisions

Any Texas land acquired in violation of the order will require mandatory divestiture

Abbott noted that the action follows consultation with the state’s Department of Public Safety and the Homeland Security Council.

Context of recent Texas legislation The proclamation references several laws Abbott signed in recent years, including:

A 2017 law prohibiting enforcement of foreign laws, including Sharia

A 2023 act strengthening tools to combat foreign terrorist organizations