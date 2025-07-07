Texas flood: 27 children and counselors killed at Camp Mystic, several people still missing. Here's all you need to know

Catastrophic flash flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas has killed 27 campers and counselors at Camp Mystic, officials said Monday, in one of the deadliest weather disasters to hit the state in years.

“Camp Mystic is grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors following the catastrophic flooding on the Guadalupe River,” the camp said in a statement posted to its website.

“We have been in communication with local and state authorities who are tirelessly deploying extensive resources to search for our missing girls. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from the community, first responders, and officials at every level.”

The torrential rain struck the Texas Hill Country overnight Friday into Saturday, dropping nearly 12 inches of rain in hours. The Guadalupe River surged more than 26 feet in less than an hour, reaching treetops and sweeping through riverside cabins as people slept. Blankets, toys, and furniture were left buried in mud, while shattered windows and debris testified to the force of the water.

“Across the state, in all the areas affected by flooding, there are 41 known missing,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Sunday.

Search and rescue efforts More than 17 helicopters were dispatched to help locate missing children and adults. Volunteers and residents joined the effort, though officials asked civilians to stop flying personal drones to avoid endangering rescue aircraft.

Sheriff Larry Leitha of Kerr County confirmed at least 68 deaths in his jurisdiction alone—40 adults and 28 children.

“A pitch black wall of death” Survivors described the floods as an unstoppable torrent.

“It was a pitch black wall of death,” one camper’s parent said. “People had no chance to get out in time.”

Many said they did not receive emergency alerts before water levels rose to treetops.

Warnings and delays Questions have mounted over why evacuation alerts were issued only around 4 a.m.

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said, “Nobody saw this coming,” referring to the deluge as a “100-year flood.”

Officials acknowledged a proposal for a more robust flood warning system had stalled over concerns about the cost.