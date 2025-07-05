Texas Flood Death Toll Climbs; At Least 23 Missing From Camp

(Bloomberg) -- At least 24 people have died and dozens are missing after catastrophic flooding in Texas, with officials warning of more rain and the risk of further flash floods in the coming days.

Among those unaccounted for were between 23 and 25 people from an all-girls summer camp along the Guadalupe River, officials said at a briefing late Friday. They earlier said 23 girls were missing from Camp Mystic, which had more than 750 children at the time.

“We remain in a search-and-rescue posture right now,” Governor Greg Abbott said at the briefing, adding that such efforts will continue through the night. He signed a disaster declaration for several counties to allow for better access to aid and resources.

The Guadalupe River rose about 26 feet in just 45 minutes, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said at the briefing. The National Weather Service had predicted three to six inches of rain in the area, but it exceeded that, officials said.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said the total number of people missing in the floods is currently unknown, in part because many people came to the area to camp during the holiday weekend. Authorities have rescued or evacuated 237 people, 167 of them by helicopter, officials said.

About 400 to 500 people on the ground were involved in search and rescue efforts including helicopters and swimmers, Patrick said at an earlier briefing on Friday. Some of those who died, including children, were found in cars that were washed away, he said.

Weather officials are forecasting additional rain into Saturday. There is an ongoing threat for possible flash flooding from San Antonio to Waco for the next 24 to 48 hours in addition to the continued risks in west and central Texas, Patrick said separately in a statement.

