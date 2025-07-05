Texas flooding: Images surface of rescued Camp Mystic girls as search continues; 13 dead, 20 still missing

Heavy downpours triggered fatal sudden flooding along the Guadalupe River in south-central Texas on Friday, claiming at least 13 individuals dead and causing nearly two dozen girls declared unaccounted for from a Camp Mystic, a summer camp located by the river. The images of rescued girls have surfaced on social media.

According to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, nearly 23 girls participating in it were missing for Friday afternoon. The teams were deployed to find them with various resources like helicopter and boat in the inundation.

He said, “I’m asking the people of Texas, do some serious praying this afternoon — on-your-knees kind of praying — that we find these young girls.” Nine relief teams, 14 helicopters and 12 drones were being utilised to locate them, he added.

In a post on X, a user posts an image showcasing two girls together sitting on green canvas seats in what appears to be a rescue helicopter, where both have covered their ears.

Another post suggests a group of girls being rescued and sitting in a circle on the floors indoors. “These girls are rescued and waiting at fire station if anyone knows their families. I'm sure they are trying to contact family but sharing here just in case word of mouth moves faster,” the caption states.

The kin of those missing informed on local Facebook groups that safety officials called them to share that their daughters remained unlocated among the debris of washed-away camp cabins and fallen trees, while some expect a hope of their children's evacuation by helicopter, an AP report said.

The city manager for Kerrville, the county seat, Dalton Rice mentioned that the severe flooding occurred before sunrise with minimal to no notice, preventing officials from giving prior evacuation instructions as the Guadalupe River quickly surged past the major flood threshold.

This happened very quickly, over a very short period of time that could not be predicted, even with radar. This happened within less than a two-hour span," he asserted.

The US National Weather Service announced a flash flood emergency for different areas of Kerr County, situated in Texas Hill Country, nearly 65 miles (105 km) northwest of San Antonio after thunderstorms with heavy rainfall that delivered as much as a foot of precipitation, Reuters reported.