Texas floods: Deaths climb to 43, dozens missing as search operation continues | Top points

After deadly flash floods swept through central Texas early Friday morning, at least 43 people have died and dozens of children unaccounted for from Camp Mystic, a summer camp located by the river, while the search operation continues.

Texas floods: Key points so far According to officials, the death toll could surge considering prediction for heavy downpour, flash floods in next few days, Bloomberg reported. 2. Nearly 27 campers are missing from Camp Mystic, along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County.

3. Over 850 people had been rescued, comprising some who were holding onto trees, after an abrupt storm dumped up to 15 inches of rain in an area near the Guadalupe River, about 85 miles (137 km) northwest of San Antonio.

3. Governor Greg Abbott said, "“My instruction to every state agency involved in this is to assume everybody who is missing is alive, and there’s a need for speed. Every minute counts.”

4. “Our Brave First Responders are on site doing what they do best. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!" US President Donald Trump said.

5. Camp Mystic, a Christian girls' camp with nearly a century of history, had 700 girls in residence during the flood, according to Patrick. Another camp for girls, Heart O' the Hills, stated on its website that co-owner Jane Ragsdale died in the flood, but no campers were present at the time, as it occurred between sessions.

6. Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice mentioned he was jogging along the river early in the morning and didn't see any such issue at 4 a.m. Around 5:20 a.m., the water level had increased significantly, and “we almost weren't able to get out of the park,” he stated.

7. Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, said that air, ground, and water-based teams were searching along the entire length of the Guadalupe River for survivors and victims. He said, “We will continue the search until all those who are missing are found,” according to AFP.

8. Photos and videos captured before the flood depict a peaceful scene, with large cabins bearing green-shingled roofs and names like “Wiggle Inn", set among sturdy oak and cypress trees lining the banks of the Guadalupe River.

9. In various social media posts, girls can be seen fishing, horseback riding, playing kickball, or performing choreographed dance routines in matching T-shirts. Girls aged 8 to 17 pose for the camera with broad smiles, their arms draped around the shoulders of their fellow campers.

10. Dozens of families shared on local Facebook groups that they received distressing phone calls from safety officials, informing them that their daughters had yet to be found among the flood-damaged camp cabins and fallen trees. Camp Mystic emailed the parents of about 750 campers, assuring them that if they have not been contacted directly, their child has been confirmed safe, AP reported.