Texas floods: Deaths surpass 100 as search operation continues; Trump confirms his visit to disaster spot | Top Updates

The flash floods that swept through central Texas on July fourth weekend has claimed more than 100 lives on Monday, while the search operation continues. This consists of 27 children and counselors who had been unaccounted for from Camp Mystic, a girls’ summer camp. Over 750 kids were present at the Camp Mystic place along the Guadalupe River on Friday morning when it happened.

Texas floods: Top developments so far António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, has conveyed his deep sorrow in response to the tragic flooding in Texas. He was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life, notably of a large number of children" and paid "heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims”. 2. Authorities searching for flood victims said they will postpone discussions about weather alerts and why some summer camps failed to evacuate before the floods that killed at least 104 lives.

3. Search teams have discovered the bodies of 84 individuals, including 28 children, in the county where Camp Mystic and several other summer camps are located, according to officials.

4. Authorities pledged that one of the upcoming actions would be to investigate whether sufficient warnings were given and why some camps failed to evacuate or relocate to higher ground in an area prone to flooding, which some local residents call “flash flood alley".

5. Kerrville city officials requested people to cease operating drones over the affected place after they mentioned a private drone flying illegally Monday afternoon hit a helicopter used in emergency operations. The helicopter then did an emergency landing and is not functioning until next orders.

6. US President Donald Trump would visit Texas on Friday. He said, "We’ll be going on Friday. We’re going to just make it as comfortable as possible for the state of Texas. We’re going to work together with them and we have been working really very hard.”

7. Representative Joaquin Castro, a Democrat from Texas representing parts of San Antonio, stated that the potential impact of staffing reductions at the National Weather Service (NWS) should be examined. However, he emphasised that there is currently no definitive evidence linking the cuts to forecasting outcomes. Calling the remark as “depraved and despicable", White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday asserted, "We know the National Weather Service provided early and consistent warnings,” she said. “They gave out timely flash flood alerts.”

8. On Sunday, Trump signed a disaster declaration for Kerr County, one of the areas most severely affected. Additionally, the US Coast Guard has been mobilised to support search and rescue operations.

9. According to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has deployed resources to support the state's first responders. Noem visited the state on Saturday with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

10. The National Weather Service sent out a flash flood warning at 1:14 a.m. on Friday, providing alerts to mobile phones and weather radios, over three hours before the first flooding reports at low-water crossings in Kerr County at 4:35 a.m. The warning was upgraded to a flash flood emergency at 4:03 a.m.

(With inputs from AP and Bloomberg)