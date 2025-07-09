Subscribe

Texas floods: Elon Musk-backed DOGE cuts left weather offices understaffed, report finds

Ahead of the devastating July 4 floods that killed over 100 people in Central Texas, several National Weather Service offices were operating with critical staff shortages, largely due to federal cuts pushed by the Department of Government Efficiency, as per a report.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published9 Jul 2025, 07:32 PM IST
Clean up crews remove debris from the bank of the Guadalupe River on July 8, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. Jim Vondruska/Getty Images/AFP
Several National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Texas were already grappling with severe staffing shortages when catastrophic floods swept through Central Texas on July 4, as per a report.

San Angelo’s forecast office saw its vacancy rate double since January, losing multiple key staff members, including its Warning Coordination Meteorologist (WCM), who retired early in April, The Daily Mail reported.

The Austin/San Antonio office operated with a 22% staffing shortfall, while the Houston/Galveston office reported all three of its leadership positions—Meteorologist-in-Charge, WCM, and Science and Operations Officer—vacant by May, the report stated.

“These vacancies largely stem from DOGE’s [Department of Government Efficiency] push to shrink the federal workforce,” the news outlet noted, with nearly 600 NWS positions slashed nationwide under directives spearheaded by President Donald Trump.

Camp Mystic devastated

The Guadalupe River surged more than 30 feet above its normal level in under an hour, making the flooding "extremely dangerous and life-threatening," according to an NWS flash flood warning issued at 4:03 a.m. on July 5.

The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas surpassed 100 on Monday, as search-and-rescue teams continued combing through debris and swollen rivers. At least 28 children were among the dead, with 84 bodies recovered so far in Kerr County, home to Camp Mystic and several other summer camps.

The operators of Camp Mystic confirmed they lost 27 campers and counselors to the flooding, raising urgent questions about emergency preparedness and communication in a region frequently battered by extreme weather.

Warnings issued, but staffing concerns persist

The NWS issued a flood watch on July 4 at 1:18 p.m. and a flash flood warning at 1:14 a.m. the following morning. Erica Grow Cei, public affairs specialist at NOAA’s NWS, told DailyMail.com that “extra personnel” were on duty during the event at the Austin/San Antonio and San Angelo offices, as well as at the West Gulf River Forecast Center.

“All forecasts and warnings were issued in a timely manner,” she said, adding that the NWS “provided decision support services to local partners, including those in the emergency management community.”

Still, the absence of leadership positions—including the WCM and senior hydrologist in San Angelo—sparked concerns. These roles are vital for coordinating with emergency responders and analyzing flood response.

The NWS Austin/San Antonio office has been without a warning coordination meteorologist (WCM) and science officer, according to the news outlet.

Impact of staff cuts

Meteorologist John Morales told the news publication that he believed “it was a good forecast” and that the staff reductions “had nothing to do with the quality of the forecast [or] the advanced warning of the potential for flooding.”

Others disagreed. Troy Kimmel, a veteran Texas meteorologist, warned in May that continued cuts to the NWS could eventually “make it difficult for local meteorologists to receive timely weather information,” The Daily Mail reported.

