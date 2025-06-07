Texas health department reports no additional measles cases in the state since June 3

(Adds omitted timeframe in paragraph 8)

June 6 (Reuters) - The Texas health department reported no new cases of measles on Friday, the first time the state has not recorded an increase since the outbreak began in February.

The state, which is the epicenter of the current measles outbreak, has a total of 742 confirmed cases as of Friday.

The number of new cases continues to decrease, from an average of about 12 per day around the peak to fewer than one case per day recently, Chris Van Deusen, director of media relations at the Texas health department, told Reuters in an email.

"The fact that (we) haven't had any new hospitalizations reported in more than two weeks gives us confidence there are not major numbers of unreported cases still occurring out there," said Van Deusen.

The United States is battling one of the worst outbreaks of the highly contagious airborne infection it has seen, with over 1,000 reported cases and three confirmed deaths.

Despite the slowing spread of the infection in Texas, the country continues to record weekly increases in measles cases elsewhere.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a total of 1,168 confirmed measles cases were reported by 34 jurisdictions as of Thursday, an increase of 80 cases since its previous update last week.

Since 2000, the only time infections surpassed the 1,000 mark was in 2019, when the country reported 1,274 cases.

There have been 17 outbreaks, defined as three or more related cases, reported in 2025, the CDC said.

Experts have urged public health officials to provide urgent endorsement for highly effective vaccines.