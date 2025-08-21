Texas House approves redrawn maps sought by Donald Trump ahead of 2026 polls: What does it mean?

The Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives passed a redrawn congressional map on Wednesday that creates up to five new winnable Grand Old Party (GOP) seats in Congress, and further deepens a national redistricting battle between states, news agency AP reported.

The approval came after President Donald Trump directed Texas and other states to submit rare mid-decade redistricting plans, as Republicans anticipate a difficult midterm election in 2026.

Why does the move matter? With the move, which is basically the delimitation of congressional districts, the Republicans want to make it easier for them to hold on to their slim US House majority in the 2026 midterm elections so that Democrats have little ability to thwart President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The maps, which would give Republicans five more winnable seats, need to be approved by the GOP-controlled state Senate and signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott before they become official.

But the Texas House vote had presented the best chance for Democrats to derail the redraw.

Governor Abbott was quoted by the news agency AP as saying that he signed the law. Abbot had put escalating pressure on Democrats to come home during their two-week walkout, which delayed the vote.

“While Democrats shirked their duty, in futility, and ran away to other states, Republicans stayed the course, stayed at work and stayed true to Texas,” he said.

Democrats fled Texas earlier this month in protest Democratic legislators delayed the vote by two weeks by fleeing Texas earlier this month in protest. The protesting lawmakers were kept under round-the-clock police monitoring upon their return to ensure they attended Wednesday's session.

The approval of the Texas maps on an 88-52 party-line vote is likely to prompt California's Democratic-controlled state Legislature this week to approve of a new House map creating five new Democratic-leaning districts. But the California map would require voter approval in November.

Also Read | Trump’s trade victims are shrugging off his attacks

Democrats have also vowed to challenge the new Texas map in court and complained that Republicans made the political power move before passing legislation responding to deadly floods that swept the state last month.

Texas maps openly made to help GOP Texas Republicans openly said they were acting in their party's interest. State Representative Todd Hunter, who wrote the legislation formally creating the new map, was quoted as saying by news agency AP that the US Supreme Court has allowed politicians to redraw districts for nakedly partisan purposes.

“The underlying goal of this plan is straight forward: improve Republican political performance,” Hunter, a Republican, said on the floor. After nearly eight hours of debate, Hunter took the floor again to sum up the entire dispute as nothing more than a partisan fight. “What's the difference, to the whole world listening? Republicans like it, and Democrats do not.”

What do Democrats say? Democrats said the disagreement was about more than partisanship. “In a democracy, people choose their representatives,” State Representative Chris Turner said. “This bill flips that on its head and lets politicians in Washington, DC, choose their voters.”

Democrats counter in California The Republican power play has already triggered a national tit-for-tat battle as Democratic state lawmakers prepared to gather in California on Thursday to revise that state's map to create five new Democratic seats.

“This is a new Democratic Party, this is a new day, this is new energy out there all across this country,” California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom said on a call with reporters on Wednesday. “And we're going to fight fire with fire.”

Former US President Barack Obama supported Newsom’s proposed congressional redistricting plan, calling it a “responsible approach” as Democrats responded to Republican-led efforts in Texas promoted by President Donald Trump.

Obama voices support “I believe that Governor Newsom’s approach is a responsible approach. He said this is going to be responsible. We’re not going to try to completely maximize it,” Obama said during a fundraiser on Martha’s Vineyard event on Tuesday, as per reports by Associated Press.

While Obama acknowledged that “political gerrymandering” is not his “preference,” he warned that failing to counter Republican moves could have serious consequences.

The underlying goal of this plan is straightforward: improve Republican political performance.

“If Democrats don’t respond effectively, then this White House and Republican-controlled state governments all across the country, they will not stop, because they do not appear to believe in this idea of an inclusive, expansive democracy,” the former US President said.