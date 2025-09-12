Texas murder: Horrifying details reveal suspect 'kept stabbing' Indian man until head ripped off, then kicked it

The horrifying details have emerged in the case of Indian-origin man Chandra Nagamallaiah, 50, who was working as motel manager and beheaded in front of his wife and 18-year-old son in Texas this week. The victim was allegedly kicked on head by the suspect Yordanis Cobos-Martinez who chased with machete and “kept stabbing” him.

The CCTV footage shows both his wife and son attempted to intervene many times when they heard Chandra's screams; however, they were shoved aside by Yordanis, according to an NDTV report.

“He chased him from 108 all the way to the office. The man was trying to get into the office to tell his family. The suspect then kicked the severed head twice into the parking lot and proceeded to pick it up and carry it to the dumpster and put it inside," CBS News quoted a witness as saying. The witness also told that the victim's wife was screaming and yelling, but the witness urged her to step back, unsure of what the attacker might do next.

Chandra's head ‘removed from the body’ The police mentioned in an affidavit that the accused took Chandra's phone and important cards from his pocket prior to killing him again. Chandra's head was “removed from his body”, it said.

The affidavit says, "Video shows the suspect then exited the motel room and produced a machete from his person and started cutting and stabbing the complainant multiple times.”

Dallas police arrested Yordanis shortly after the incident. He was located just moments after fleeing the scene, wearing a T-shirt soaked in blood. The brawl took place over a shattered washing machine, as per news reports.

Following a request from Chandra not to use a broken washing machine, Cobos became agitated. He was reportedly upset because Chandra had spoken to the woman he was with, rather than to him directly. According to a surveillance video, Cobos then left the room, returned with a machete, and repeatedly cut and stabbed Chandra.

India says ‘following up the matter closely’ Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Houston expressed sorrow on Chandra's demise.