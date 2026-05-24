Texas police officers rush into raging floodwaters to save infant trapped inside car | Watch

Police video captured the dramatic rescue of an infant from a vehicle trapped in floodwaters in southern Texas on Saturday after the driver entered a creek crossing overwhelmed by heavy rain, according to CBS News.

The rescue took place in Beeville, about 100 miles southeast of San Antonio.

First responders rescue infant from flooded vehicle Video shared by the Beeville Police Department showed first responders retrieving the infant in a baby carrier while officers and firefighters helped rescue the remaining occupants of the vehicle.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

According to police, the vehicle drove into a flooded low-water crossing after heavy rain rapidly inundated the area before barricades could be installed.

Fire chief tried to stop driver Police said the local fire chief attempted to warn the driver not to cross, but the driver reportedly did not see him waving, the news outlet stated.

Once the vehicle entered the flooded crossing, the driver lost control as rushing water began pushing the car away.

In the video, emergency responders entered the floodwaters and pulled the infant out through the passenger-side door.

The driver, visibly panicked, handed the baby to a responder while the child remained inside a carrier. Another responder quickly covered the infant with his coat to shield the child from the rain.

It was not immediately clear whether additional passengers were inside the vehicle.

Police urge caution during heavy rain Authorities urged residents to slow down during periods of heavy rainfall and exercise extra caution near creek crossings and roads prone to flooding, CBS News reported.