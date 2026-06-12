Texas shooting leaves 1 dead, 9 injured; gunman dies after hours-long police standoff

A shooting in the West Texas city of Midland left one person dead and at least nine others injured on Friday, triggering a major police response and an hours-long standoff that ended with the death of the suspected gunman.

Authorities confirmed that the active shooter situation had come to an end after a tense confrontation with law enforcement. However, officials did not immediately disclose how the suspect died.

The violence unfolded across different parts of the city before culminating near a veterinary hospital, where police surrounded the suspect and attempted to bring the situation under control.

Standoff Ends Hours After Gunfire Began According to Midland police, the incident began on Friday morning and quickly escalated into an active shooter emergency.

Officers responded after reports of gunfire around 8 a.m. local time. The suspect allegedly moved through parts of the city before eventually ending up near a veterinary hospital, where law enforcement established a perimeter.

Police later announced that the standoff had concluded and that the suspect was dead.

Authorities have not yet provided details about whether the suspect was killed by police, died by suicide or succumbed to other causes during the confrontation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Mayor Confirms One Death And Multiple Injuries Earlier in the day, Midland Mayor Lori Blong confirmed that one person had been killed in the attack and at least nine others had been injured.

At the time, officials described the situation as fluid and evolving as officers worked to contain the threat and secure the area.

Mayor Blong said law enforcement personnel were focused on ensuring public safety while emergency responders treated the injured.

The identities of the victims have not yet been publicly released.

Hospital Treating Multiple Victims Midland Memorial Hospital provided an update on the condition of those injured in the shooting.

According to the hospital, four patients were undergoing surgery following the attack.

Five additional victims were reported to be in stable condition.

No further information about the severity of the injuries or the ages of the victims was immediately available.

Medical teams remained on standby as authorities continued to assess the full impact of the shooting.

Witness Describes Intense Scene The dramatic police operation unfolded in full view of local residents and workers.

Andrea Mendias, who works at an auto body shop near the veterinary hospital, described hearing a large number of gunshots during the incident.

“It sounded like at least 40 shots were fired,” she said.

Video recorded by Mendias showed a significant police presence in the area, including officers emerging from the rear of an armoured vehicle.

The footage also appeared to show law enforcement deploying robotic equipment as they approached the area where the suspect had barricaded himself.

The images highlighted the scale of the response as officers attempted to resolve the situation without further casualties.

Community Relives Memories Of Earlier Mass Shooting The latest shooting has revived painful memories in Midland and neighbouring Odessa, communities that experienced one of Texas' deadliest recent mass shootings.

Midland, a city of around 140,000 residents, lies in the heart of Texas' oil-producing region.

The city was near the site of a deadly 2019 shooting rampage in which a gunman opened fire while driving through the Midland and Odessa areas.

In that attack, the shooter — a former oil services employee who had reportedly been fired from his job — killed seven people and wounded about two dozen others before being stopped by authorities.

The Midland and Odessa region is located more than 300 miles west of Dallas.

Investigation Continues As investigators work to establish a motive and reconstruct the sequence of events, authorities are expected to release additional information about the suspect and victims in the coming days.

For now, officials have confirmed that the immediate threat has been neutralised, but questions remain about what led to the shooting and how the violence unfolded.

The incident adds to a growing list of mass shootings that have reignited debate in the United States over public safety and gun violence.