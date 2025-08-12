Subscribe

Texas shooting: Suspect detained after killing 3 in Target store parking; netizens ask ‘How can this keep happening’

Garvit Bhirani
Updated12 Aug 2025, 06:38 AM IST
In an aerial view, law enforcement officers stand guard on the grounds of a Target store on August 11, 2025 in Austin (Image: AFP)
At least three were killed after shots were fired in the Target store's parking lot in Texas. This happened prior to gunman stealing two cars during a getaway that concluded with police using a Taser to detain him on the other side of the city, according to authorities.

Netizens react

One of the users said, “Nation needs better surveillance!” Another commented, “Donald Trump and Greg Abbott should be resigning from their positions on Tuesday. This is unacceptable.” “Trump should send in the National Guard and the military,” remarked a third. “How can this keep happening,” reacted the fourth.

(More to come)

 
