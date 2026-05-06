Dallas shooting: Two killed, three injured after man opens fire at a shopping mall

At least two people were killed, and three others were injured on Tuesday (local time) after a man opened fire at a shopping mall north of Dallas, Texas, AP reported, citing the police.
Carrollton Chief Roberto Arredondo said it was not a random act of gunfire and that the victims knew the attacker, who was later arrested after a short chase on foot.
The 69-year-old suspect, Seung Han Ho, was arrested about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away at a grocery store, police said. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Arredondo added, "It was a known business relationship. We are still working through trying to identify his causes."
Police were at a nearby apartment complex where Ho was listed as having recently lived. Neighbors said they didn’t recognize the name.
Video shared online showed officers with guns drawn as they walked past doors at K Towne Plaza in an area of the city known as Koreatown. Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and another federal agency were among the law enforcement present at the scene.
Carrollton is 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) north of Dallas. According to the US Census American Community Survey, of Carrollton’s 130,000-plus population, over 4,000 are of Korean descent.
In the last 20 years, it has grown into a thriving Koreatown for the metro Dallas area, thanks to Korean investors. It’s anchored by big-box businesses like H-Mart supermarket as well as dozens of Korean restaurants serving everything from Korean fried chicken to shaved ice desserts. The city is also home to multiple Korean churches, from Baptist to Presbyterian.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.