Dallas shooting: Two killed, three injured after man opens fire at a shopping mall

At least two people were killed, and three others were injured on Tuesday (local time) after a man opened fire at a shopping mall north of Dallas, Texas, AP reported, citing the police.
Carrollton Chief Roberto Arredondo said it was not a random act of gunfire and that the victims knew the attacker, who was later arrested after a short chase on foot.
The 69-year-old suspect, Seung Han Ho, was arrested about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away at a grocery store, police said. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Arredondo added, "It was a known business relationship. We are still working through trying to identify his causes."
Police were at a nearby apartment complex where Ho was listed as having recently lived. Neighbors said they didn’t recognize the name.
Video shared online showed officers with guns drawn as they walked past doors at K Towne Plaza in an area of the city known as Koreatown. Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and another federal agency were among the law enforcement present at the scene.
Carrollton is 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) north of Dallas. According to the US Census American Community Survey, of Carrollton’s 130,000-plus population, over 4,000 are of Korean descent.
In the last 20 years, it has grown into a thriving Koreatown for the metro Dallas area, thanks to Korean investors. It’s anchored by big-box businesses like H-Mart supermarket as well as dozens of Korean restaurants serving everything from Korean fried chicken to shaved ice desserts. The city is also home to multiple Korean churches, from Baptist to Presbyterian.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.