Texas teacher calls for ICE raid on non-English speaking students, parents reassured

A substitute teacher in Fort Worth, Texas, has been removed from the classroom after calling on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to raid Northside High School, citing that many students "don’t even speak English."

The teacher, whose identity has not been disclosed, posted the message on social media using the X handle @Hookem232. Responding to an ICE update on recent arrests, the teacher wrote, “Come to Fort Worth, TX to Northside High School. I have many students who don’t even speak English and they are in 10th-11th grade. They have to communicate through their iPhone translator with me. The [U.S. Department of Education] should totally overhaul our school system in Texas too.”

Advertisement

District takes action The Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) quickly launched an investigation into the matter. Roxanne Martinez, President of the School Board, assured parents that the district is addressing the situation with urgency.

“Please be assured that we are taking this situation very seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible,” Martinez said. The district also announced that the substitute teacher would not return to the classroom while the review is underway.

ICE operations in schools The incident comes amid heightened tensions over immigration enforcement. President Donald Trump recently issued a directive permitting ICE operations in “sensitive areas” such as schools and churches, a move that has drawn criticism from many.

Advertisement

This policy shift follows the Biden administration’s term, during which an estimated 8 million migrants entered the US illegally, as per reports. Trump has also proposed deploying 10,000 troops to secure the US-Mexico border, escalating his administration’s immigration crackdown.

Trump administration intensifies immigration crackdown The Trump administration has ramped up its immigration crackdown, with multi-agency raids underway in Chicago targeting illegal immigrants. Vice President JD Vance endorsed raids on schools and religious buildings, citing the need to protect public safety. Vance hoped they would have a "chilling effect on illegal immigrants coming to our country." "If you have a person who is convicted of a violent crime, whether they are an illegal immigrant or not, you have to go and get that person to protect the public safety," he said.

Advertisement

Border Czar Tom Homan called for urgent congressional funding, requesting 100,000 detention beds to support mass deportations. He hinted at broader targets, including high-school-aged individuals linked to gangs, and promised deportations would steadily increase. ICE, he added, will operate on a "case-by-case basis" at sensitive locations.

Homan implied that high-school-aged children could be linked to gangs and seen as valid targets. He added that deportations would "gradually rise" as the administration expanded its focus to include all individuals in the country illegally, not just those with criminal records.