Texas tornadoes kill two, leave many families displaced as storm causes widespread damage

At least two people have been killed and dozens of families displaced after a tornado-producing thunderstorm tore through parts of northern Texas late Saturday, leaving behind a trail of destruction, AP reported citing officials.

The first fatality was reported in Runaway Bay, where Wise County Judge J.D. Clark confirmed that at least one person died as the storm struck the town.

“Access has been difficult due to blocked roadways and downed utilities, but crews have continued pushing forward to reach those in need,” Clark said.

Emergency responders worked through debris and damaged infrastructure to reach affected residents and provide medical assistance.

A second death was reported south of Springtown, according to Parker County Assistant Fire Chief David Pruitt.

“There was significant damage in the area,” Pruitt said in an email, adding that emergency crews are continuing response efforts.

Homes destroyed, families displaced Authorities said at least 20 families have been displaced due to severe damage to homes. Many structures in the impacted areas suffered major destruction, with roofs torn off and walls collapsed under the force of the storm.

Officials noted that widespread debris, blocked roads, and downed power lines have complicated rescue and recovery efforts.

“One of the most significant ongoing challenges is the widespread power outage affecting many residents,” Pruitt said.

Tornadoes confirmed by NWS The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down during the storm.

An EF-2 tornado, with peak winds of 135 mph (217 kph), struck the Runaway Bay area, causing the most severe damage. Meanwhile, an EF-1 tornado, with winds reaching 105 mph (169 kph), was confirmed near Springtown.

Meteorologists said the storm system was a slow-moving supercell that developed near Wichita Falls, close to the Oklahoma border, before tracking southeast.

Dangerous storm path and timing According to meteorologist Patricia Sanchez from the Fort Worth weather service office, the storm moved through the region around 10 p.m. Saturday.

It traveled southeast, passing just west of Fort Worth and impacting communities along its path, including Runaway Bay and Springtown.

Weather radar also detected what officials described as a “potentially large and extremely dangerous” tornado near Azle at approximately 10:14 p.m., further highlighting the severity of the storm system.

Emergency response ongoing Emergency crews remain on the ground assessing damage, clearing debris, and restoring access to affected areas. Authorities are urging residents to stay cautious as recovery operations continue, particularly in areas with downed power lines and unstable structures.

The storm underscores the ongoing risk of severe weather across Texas, with officials emphasizing the importance of heeding warnings and seeking shelter when alerts are issued.