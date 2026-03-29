Texas tragedy - Woman visiting cancer-stricken friend killed in ‘carjacking attack,' reveals report

A shocking incident from Texas has come into light, where a woman died after she was shot in an alleged carjacking. The victim was in Houston visiting her best friend, who is undergoing cancer treatment, Fox News reported on Sunday.
Marietta Allison had travelled from Austin to be with her friend, Cassie Daniel, who was receiving treatment for stage 4 ovarian cancer.
On March 7, Allison accompanied Daniel to the hospital for her second round of chemotherapy and stayed by her side throughout the day.
Later that night, around 10:30 pm (local time) — the two left the hospital to stay at a friend’s home nearby. When they couldn’t find parking at the building, Allison dropped Daniel and her father off and drove around the block to look for a spot.
Moments later, Daniel heard a scream followed by a gunshot from inside the house.
"We were putting our things away, and I heard a scream and then a gunshot," Daniel told Fox News Digital. "I felt like something large dropped to the floor, and I was like, ‘Was that a gunshot?’"
When Allison did not return, Daniel went to the last known location as per Allison's phone.
She found Allison lying on the sidewalk, surrounded by police and paramedics. Her purse was nearby, and her wallet had been left at the scene.
Authorities soon realised the car Allison had been driving was missing, pointing to a suspected carjacking. She was taken to hospital but later died from her injuries, mentioned Fox News' report.
Police later spotted the stolen vehicle being driven by 18-year-old Darius DeWayne Hall, as per KHOU 11. A high-speed chase followed, ending when the car crashed along the Southwest Freeway.
The suspect then fled on foot, leading to a standoff in a nearby residential area before he was eventually apprehended.