Texas weather alert: Flash flood warning in place for Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano & other places — Details here

Texas Weather: The Weather Department on Thursday issued a flash flood and heavy rains warning for parts of Texas, including Dallas, with severe thunderstorms in the Southern Plains.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that widespread rain may produce flash flooding across the Southern Plains into the Ozarks today and numerous instances of flash flooding are expected in south-central Texas, including the Hill Country.

“As the first wave shifts east, prepare for more storms this afternoon.”

The weather department also warned that there will also be a risk of isolated severe thunderstorms across the southern Plains today, where an instance or two of severe wind, hail, or a brief tornado may occur.

“If you are traveling for the holiday, keep an eye on the forecast. The good news? Rain looks to clear out by Thanksgiving,” said NWS Fort Worth in a post on X.

The NWS has also asked people to remain alert for a possible brief spin-up tornado across Central Texas.

Texas flood threat.

Flood watch in effect — For portions of North and Central Texas, a flood watch is in effect through 6 am Friday.

— Through Thursday night, multiple rounds of heavy rainfall will result in an increasing threat for flash flooding across the watch area .

— Most of the area will receive 1 to 2 inches. However, isolated totals up to 4 inches will be possible.

Flood watch in effect.

What to do amid expected hazards? — Move immediately to higher ground.

— Avoid driving or walking through flood water

— Never drive through barricaded areas.

— Use extra caution at low water crossing and poor drainage areas.

Forecast — Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers likely.

— West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.

— For Friday, there are 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Whereas, the sky will be mostly clear on Friday night.

Flash flood warning for below regions — Rockwall

— Greenville

— Royse City

— Fort Worth

— Arlington

— Plano

Forecast for other regions — Slight Risk of excessive rainfall over parts of Southern California, the Central/Southern Plains, and the Middle/Lower Mississippi Valley on Thursday.

— Slight Risk of excessive rainfall over parts of Southern California on Friday.