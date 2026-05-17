Texas woman charged with capital murder after two children found dead in burning car in San Antonio: Report

A Texas woman was arrested on Friday (local time) and charged with capital murder after her two children were found dead in a car that was set on fire in San Antonio.

NBC News on Saturday identified the woman as Marlene Vidal, 34, of Edinburgh, Texas. She was arrested after the bodies of her children, aged five and seven, were discovered in a vehicle engulfed in flames in a warehouse parking lot, according to police.

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In a press conference, San Antonio Police Assistant Chief Jesus Salame said a passerby was walking his dog when he called police to report the burning vehicle. Salame added that the accused had reportedly told the passerby she had already contacted police, though it is unclear whether that claim was true.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they discovered the bodies of Vidal’s two children. However, it remains unclear whether they died before or after the car was set on fire. A local medical examiner is still investigating the cause of death.

According to Salame, surveillance video and statements Vidal made to investigators suggest she was solely responsible for the deaths of the two children.

Officials have not yet determined a motive, though Salame said there are indications that mental health issues may have played a role.

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“I know this is going to deeply affect our community,” he said. “People will naturally want to know why this happened, but in cases like this, that can be the most difficult question to answer.”

Filicide cases in the US A CNN report, citing Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) data, noted that there are nearly 500 arrests for filicide each year in the United States, the legal term for when a parent kills their child.

Earlier in April, an ex-soldier in Louisiana killed eight children, seven of them his own, in what was described as the deadliest mass shooting in two years. Shamar Elkins, a 31-year-old father and former soldier, was reportedly suffering from mental health issues. According to The New York Times, a woman who raised him but was not his biological mother said he had attempted to take his own life in February.

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According to Elkins’ family members, he was reportedly struggling as he and his wife were going through a divorce. He had previously stayed at a local VA hospital for treatment related to mental health issues.

A 2014 study examining 32 years of filicide arrest data found that between 1976 and 2007, most victims were children aged one to six years old.

The analysis also showed that most offenders and victims were White, followed by Black individuals as the next most common group. It further found that about 90 per cent of victims were the biological children of the perpetrators. The research also indicated that mothers and fathers commit filicide at broadly similar rates.

Motives behind filicide cases Dr Phillip Resnick, a forensic psychiatrist at Case Western Reserve University, published a landmark 1969 study proposing five categories to explain the motivations behind filicide.

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According to Resnick’s study, the most common motives include:

Fatal maltreatment: cases involving abuse or neglect

Unwanted child: situations where parents view the child as a burden

Spousal revenge: rare cases linked to divorce or custody disputes

Altruistic filicide: when a parent believes they are acting out of “love” or protection

Acute psychosis: cases in which the parent is experiencing hallucinations or severe mental illness

Also Read | Louisiana mass shooting: Forensic psychiatrists reveal reason why parents kill

The Texas incident adds to a pattern of rare but recurring filicide cases in the United States, where investigators often point to mental health concerns and domestic instability, though definitive motives remain difficult to establish.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.