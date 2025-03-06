‘Thank you again, won’t forget’: Donald Trump thanks Chief Justice for keeping him out of jail | Watch viral video

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday met members of the Supreme Court at the US Capitol and made a special gesture to thank Chief Justice John Roberts. The Supreme Court chief justice authored the Trump vs. United States ruling in July 2024, which recognised presidential immunity from prosecution related to the Capitol riot in 2021.

“Thank you again. Thank you again. Won’t forget,” said Donald Trump while shaking Chief Justice John Roberts' hands, followed by a mild pat on his shoulder.

Advertisement

The short interaction between the two has gone viral on social media. Donald Trump’s special gesture for Chief Justice John Roberts follows a series of Supreme Court decisions that made it possible for Trump to contest US presidential elections in 2024.

Advertisement

Donald Trump didn't specify the exact reason for his thanking Roberts, and he soon left Congress.

Donald Trump's trial against Capitol riot on Jan 6 Nearly a year ago, Donald Trump was facing a court case for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, days after Joe Biden was declared the winner of US Presidential Elections 2020. However, a July 2024 SC ruling authored by John Roberts paved the way to contest elections last year.

He was also facing the risk of disqualification from running presidential elections last year. In July 2024, the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favour that Donald Trump cannot be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president.

Advertisement

In the landmark ruling, the Supreme Court acknowledged any form of presidential immunity from prosecution for the first time. Chief Justice John Roberts authored the ruling, which threw out a lower court's decision that had rejected Trump's claim of immunity from federal criminal charges involving his efforts to undo his 2020 election loss.

Donald Trump's Congress speech It is still unclear whether Donald Trump was referring to the July 2024 SC ruling while thanking John Roberts. The two met after Trump concluded his nearly 90-minute speech in his first address to the joint Congress after becoming president of the United States for the second time.

In his address, Donald Trump mentioned a range of issues including tariffs, immigration, Ukraine war, Middle East and other efforts of his six-week-long administration and more.