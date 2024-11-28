Thanksgiving 2024: Hot Frosty, Friends, Black Friday and more; here is what to watch on OTT platforms

  • The holiday season brings an array of entertainment options, with Thanksgiving-themed shows, family-friendly movies, and festive rom-coms taking center stage. Here’s a roundup of some of the must-watch releases and classics available on streaming platforms this Thanksgiving Day.

Updated28 Nov 2024, 11:23 PM IST
From festive rom-coms to nostalgic classics and family-friendly fun, this Thanksgiving's streaming lineup offers something for everyone.
From festive rom-coms to nostalgic classics and family-friendly fun, this Thanksgiving’s streaming lineup offers something for everyone.

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to gather with family and friends, indulge in a hearty feast, and cozy up for a movie or TV marathon. This year, streaming platforms are serving up an exciting mix of holiday-themed rom-coms, classic sitcoms, animated favorites for kids, and even some gripping dramas.

Whether you’re looking for a nostalgic trip with Friends, a magical love story like Hot Frosty, or the hilarity of a horror-comedy like Black Friday, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a curated list of must-watch titles on OTT platforms to make your Thanksgiving even more entertaining.

Festive Rom-Com: Hot Frosty

Starring Lacy Chabert, Hot Frosty follows a widow who magically brings a snowman to life, humorously named Jack Snowman (Dustin Milligan). Perfect for a cozy holiday night.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Classic Comedy Marathon: Friends

TBS hosts a six-hour marathon of Thanksgiving-themed Friends episodes, including iconic ones like “The One with the Football” and “The One With the Thanksgiving Flashbacks.”

Where to Watch: TBS, 12:30 to 6 p.m. ET

Horror-Comedy: Black Friday

This 2021 horror-comedy starring Bruce Campbell and Ivana Baquero follows toy store employees battling an alien parasite during Black Friday chaos.

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Roku Channel

Reality Baking Show: Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking

 

Expert bakers craft magical Potter-themed creations in this cozy reality competition hosted by the Weasley twins.

Where to Stream: Max, airing on Food Network at 8 p.m. on Nov. 28

Classic Thanksgiving Comedy: Planes, Trains and Automobiles

This 1987 John Hughes film stars Steve Martin and John Candy as mismatched travelers trying to get home for Thanksgiving.

Where to Watch: Pluto TV, Hulu

 

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 11:23 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsThanksgiving 2024: Hot Frosty, Friends, Black Friday and more; here is what to watch on OTT platforms

