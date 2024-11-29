Hello User
Business News/ News / Us News/  What's open on Thanksgiving 2024? Grocery stores, fast food, and restaurants ready to serve

What's open on Thanksgiving 2024? Grocery stores, fast food, and restaurants ready to serve

Livemint

  • As Thanksgiving approaches, many Americans are preparing for a day filled with family gatherings, delicious meals, and holiday cheer. For those who need last-minute groceries or prefer dining out, knowing which stores and restaurants will be open is crucial.

Participants dance at the Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering with loved ones, indulging in a delicious feast, and expressing gratitude. Whether you're hosting a holiday dinner or planning to dine out, it’s essential to know which grocery stores and restaurants will be open to meet your needs. For those traveling or opting for a stress-free meal this Thanksgiving, many options are available to make the holiday seamless.

Here’s a quick guide to grocery store and restaurant hours on Thanksgiving, so you can plan your celebrations with ease.

Thanksgiving hours for grocery stores

For those needing last-minute ingredients or essentials this Thanksgiving, many grocery stores across the US will be open with adjusted hours to accommodate holiday shoppers. According to USA Today, major chains like Food Lion, Kroger, Meijer, and Whole Foods will keep their doors open, though closing times may vary by location.

Food Lion: Open with varying closing times depending on location.

Kroger Family of Stores: Includes Kroger, Ralphs, Fry’s, and others, operating under adjusted hours.

Meijer: Open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whole Foods: Most locations open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., except in Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island, where stores will remain closed.

Harris Teeter: Open, but closing early at 2 p.m.

Wegmans: Open until 4 p.m. local time.

Albertsons Companies: Includes Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, and Jewel-Osco, with most stores operating under adjusted hours.

Restaurants and Fast Food chains: Thanksgiving dining options

Whether you’re craving fast food or planning a sit-down meal, several chains will be ready to serve on Thanksgiving. According to USA Today, popular spots like McDonald's, Cracker Barrel, and Wendy's will welcome customers on Thanksgiving, though hours may vary by location.

McDonald's: Most locations will remain open.

Starbucks and Dunkin': Hours vary by location.

Cracker Barrel: Open during normal hours.

Wendy's and Taco Bell: Operating with varying hours depending on the location.

IHOP and Denny’s: Open nationwide for the holiday.

Applebee's: Select locations open with reduced hours.

Hooters: Open from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Fogo de Chão: Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Whataburger: Open on Thanksgiving.

Domino's: Hours vary by location.

For specific hours, it’s recommended to check with local stores or restaurants directly.

