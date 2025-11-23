Thanksgiving 2025: Restaurants that will remain open on federal holiday — list here

Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States, observed on the fourth Thursday of November. This year, it will be commemorated on November 27. It is considered one of the most widely celebrated holidays in the country, as families come together to prepare festive meals, spend time with one another, and express gratitude for their blessings. Traditionally, farmers thanked God for the autumn harvest. Beyond family gatherings, Thanksgiving also carries deep historical and cultural significance.

How is Thanksgiving celebrated? Thanksgiving is marked as a day for families and friends to gather, share a festive meal, and enjoy each other’s company. Typical dishes include roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Many people also enjoy watching Thanksgiving Day parades — the most famous being the Macy’s Parade — playing games, and donating essentials to those in need. Another well-known custom is the annual presidential turkey pardon.

What’s open and what’s closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025 Most services across the United States will close in observance of the federal holiday. The US Postal Service will suspend operations, with post offices closed and regular mail delivery resuming on Friday. Banks will also close nationwide, although most will reopen on Black Friday, with some branches possibly offering reduced hours.

The New York Stock Exchange and other major markets will pause trading for the day and resume on the next business day. Government offices at the federal, state, and local levels will also be closed, with normal services restarting on Friday. Overall, essential public services and financial institutions will briefly pause for the holiday before returning to their usual schedules.

List of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2025 Several national restaurant chains will remain open on Thanksgiving Day 2025, offering dine-in, takeaway, or limited-hours service, according to LiveNow FOX. As many outlets are independently managed, customers are advised to check with their nearest location for exact timings.

Applebee’s: Selected locations open; hours vary.

Arby’s: Many stores open; timings differ by location.

Baskin-Robbins: Hours vary as stores are independently owned.

Burger King: Hours differ across outlets; check locally.

Boston Market: Open, with many locations offering a special Thanksgiving menu.

BRIO Tuscan Grille: Open with a three-course Thanksgiving menu and pickup options.

Buca di Beppo: Open for dine-in and takeaway.

Cracker Barrel: Open; hours vary by location.

Del Frisco’s Grille: Open with a Thanksgiving prix fixe menu.

Dunkin’: Most locations open; hours vary.

Fogo de Chão: Selected locations open, serving holiday favourites.

IHOP: Open; hours differ by outlet.

Jimmy John’s: Most outlets open; calling ahead is advised.

Kona Grill: Open, offering a Thanksgiving feast from 27–30 November.

Krispy Kreme: Open but closing early at 2 pm local time.

Maggiano’s: Open with a special Thanksgiving menu, closing at 8 pm local time.

Macaroni Grill: Open, serving a traditional Thanksgiving menu.

Popeyes: Most outlets open; hours may vary.

Ruby Tuesday: Selected locations open; check locally.

Starbucks: Some locations open; timings vary.

Taco Bell: Open; hours differ by location.

TGI Fridays: Open; calling ahead is recommended.

Waffle House: Open; hours may vary by area.

Wendy’s: Open.

Whataburger: Open.

White Castle: Open.

McDonald’s: Many locations open; hours vary.

Morton’s Steakhouse: Open.

Dave & Buster’s: Open.