Thanksgiving celebrations were disrupted for millions across the United States on Thursday (local time) after a powerful storm battered the country's central and eastern regions, triggering adverse weather conditions, knocking out power to nearly a million homes and businesses, and snarling holiday travel.

Nearly a million without power across US According to PowerOutage.us data cited by Reuters, more than 961,000 US utility customers were without electricity as of 7:30 pm ET (6 am IST), as families prepared for traditional holiday gatherings. Pennsylvania was the worst-hit, with over 235,000 outages, followed by New Jersey (180,000), Maryland (156,000), Virginia (132,000), Missouri (106,000), New York (56,000) and Delaware (21,000).

Flights cancelled, Thanksgiving parade postponed Heavy rain and strong winds from the "Nor'easter" created treacherous travel conditions during what is considered one of the busiest holiday periods in the US. Data from FlightAware showed that roughly 400 flights were cancelled and more than 2,000 delayed across the country, mostly in the East.

According to reports, the strengthening storm had already forced the postponement of events, including the Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade, which has now been rescheduled for Saturday, marking the first time the annual procession has been delayed. The governors of New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency, warning of damaging winds, heavy rainfall and severe coastal flooding through Friday.

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Coastal flood warnings issued as winds intensify Additionally, the National Weather Service issued coastal flood warnings for several counties in New York and New Jersey, including all five boroughs of New York City. Citing AccuWeather meteorologist Alyssa Glenny, Bloomberg reported that wind gusts had reached 72 miles per hour at Stingray Point, Virginia, while coastal areas of New Jersey and Long Island were bracing for gusts of up to 80 mph as the storm moved northward. Glenny said, "We’re looking at the afternoon going into the evening for peak rainfall in New York."

Flooding affected several areas along the East Coast, while inland regions also experienced disruptions. Strong winds and waterlogged ground caused trees to collapse onto power lines and residential properties.

In Maryland's suburbs near the US capital, authorities urged nearly two million customers to limit their tap water consumption, citing concerns that power cuts could disrupt the water treatment system.

Officials urge caution as bridges close Meanwhile, officials urged people to restrict road travel as several major bridges were closed due to high winds. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, who declared a state of emergency on Wednesday over the adverse weather conditions, asked residents to stay safe and take precautions. In a post on X, she wrote, "Keep your devices charged, report power outages directly to your utility provider, and stay away from downed power lines."

California also faces weather disruption The disruption along the country's East Coast came as Californians also faced weather-related difficulties this week, with massive waves battering the coast, prompting evacuations in some areas and soaking San Francisco.

Trump announces disaster assistance for Florida Separately, US President Donald Trump issued a formal disaster declaration for Florida to release immediate funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), following recent flooding and the impact of Hurricane Isaias last month. He said Florida's total combined aid would amount to nearly $100 million, adding that he would consider assisting other states affected by storms this week, if needed. The US President said, “Well, we’ll look at that; we have some requests from others. I think Florida maybe got hit the worst.”