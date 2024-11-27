Thanksgiving Day 2024: Check what’s open and closed on November 28

Thanksgiving Day, celebrated on November 28 this year, is a national holiday in the US and Canada. Government offices, retail stores like Target, Walmart, and banks will be closed. Some grocery stores will have adjusted hours, while postal services will also be non-operational.

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 10:02 PM IST
Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday in US and Canada.
Thanksgiving Day is a national holiday in US and Canada.(iStockphoto)

Every year, the fourth Thursday of November is celebrated as Thanksgiving Day. This year, the day falls on November 28. Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States and Canada. It is celebrated to honour the blessings and harvest of the year.

Check the list of what is open and closed on Thanksgiving 2024.

Government offices

Since Thanksgiving is a national holiday, all the federal offices, courts and post offices will be closed. Other government offices, such as the DMV and libraries, will also be closed.

Also Read | Happy Thanksgiving 2024: Best wishes to share with loved ones

Retail stores

According to CNN, Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving for the fifth consecutive year. Retail stores such as Walmart and Best Buy will also be closed. Department stores such as Macy's, Nordstrom, and Kohl's will be closed for Thanksgiving and will reopen on Black Friday.

“Once I heard from team members how much they appreciated that time with their families, it was an easy decision to make the policy permanent, and our store teams have had that time off ever since,” CNN reported, citing Target CEO Brian Cornell's statement last year.

Also Read | Thanksgiving Day 2024: Here’s why people in US cook turkey on Thanksgiving

Banks and markets

November 27 is a bank holiday on account of Thanksgiving. Therefore all the bank branches will be closed. However, customers use online banking and ATM services on Thursday. American stock exchanges, such as the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange, will not be trading on Thursday.

Grocery stores

The opening hours of several department stores may vary on Thanksgiving Day. Kroger's hours may differ, and other stores will close early on November 28. Stores under Albertsons Companies, such as Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Vons, and Tom Thumb, will be open in adjusted hours. Whole Foods will also be opened in adjusted hours.

Stores such as Trader Joe's and Aldi will be shut.

Sam’s Club and Costco Warehouse stores will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

However, please check the exact opening and closing hours of your nearby grocery stores.

Also Read | Thanksgiving 2024: From feasting to charity, how Americans celebrate holiday

Post

All the postal services will not operate on Thanksgiving Day. The US Postal Service will be closed. Additionally, all UPS and FedEx services will be closed. Only UPS Express Critical and FedEx Custom Critical will be operational and some UPS stores will remain open.

27 Nov 2024, 10:02 PM IST
