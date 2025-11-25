As shoppers prepare for holiday deals in the United States, many wonder which major clothing retailers will be open on Thanksgiving Day 2025. While some retailers stay open for last-minute purchases, most national apparel chains continue their recent trend of closing for the holiday.

Advertisement

Here’s a guide to which clothing stores are open — and which will stay closed — on Thanksgiving, as per USA Today report.

When is Thanksgiving 2025? Thanksgiving falls on Thursday (November 27), the fourth Thursday of November each year.

Clothing stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025 Most major apparel retailers confirmed they will not open on Thanksgiving, opting instead to reopen early on Black Friday.

JCPenney

Status: Closed on Thanksgiving

Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m. local time

Closing times vary by location.

Nordstrom

Status: Closed on Thanksgiving

Black Friday: Stores open early with extended weekend hours

Exact hours vary; customers are advised to check Nordstrom’s website.

REI

Status: Closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Advertisement

REI continues its “Opt Outside” tradition, encouraging employees and customers to spend time outdoors.

Burlington

Status: Closed on Thanksgiving

Black Friday hours will follow regular post-Thanksgiving schedules.

Belk

Status: Closed on Thanksgiving

Black Friday: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Outlet stores: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kohl’s

Status: Closed on Thanksgiving

Stores reopen on Black Friday with early-morning hours.

Macy’s

Status: Closed on Thanksgiving

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

Hours vary by location; customers should verify online.

Are any clothing stores open on Thanksgiving? Based on confirmations from major chains, none of the large national clothing retailers listed — including JCPenney, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Burlington, Belk, Nordstrom, and REI — will open on Thanksgiving Day.

Many retailers have maintained Thanksgiving closures since 2020, citing employee rest, online shopping availability, and shifting consumer preferences.

Advertisement

What shoppers should snow Most clothing retailers will reopen early on Black Friday, often with extended hours.

For exact store hours, customers should check individual retailer websites, as opening and closing times may differ by location.