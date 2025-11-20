Thanksgiving Day 2025: Which stores are open and closed in US on November 27— Walmart, Kroger, Costco and more

Shoppers will have several options for last-minute Thanksgiving needs, but nearly all open stores will operate on reduced holiday hours. Hosts are encouraged to check their local store’s schedule before heading out on Turkey Day.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated20 Nov 2025, 11:02 PM IST
Thanksgiving turkeys on display with other meats at a grocery store in Manhasset, New York, U.S., November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Thanksgiving turkeys on display with other meats at a grocery store in Manhasset, New York, U.S., November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton(REUTERS)

Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching on Thursday (November 27) and hosts across the country are already planning their holiday menus. For anyone who finds themselves missing a key ingredient on Thanksgiving Day 2025, several major grocery chains will remain open — though many will operate on limited hours.

Others, including some of the nation’s largest retailers, will close their doors for the holiday.

Here’s the complete, SEO-friendly guide to which grocery stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025.

Stores open on Thanksgiving 2025

If you need last-minute ingredients, the following chains will be open. Most will close early, so check local hours.

Most locations will operate with reduced hours.

Brands include:

Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s.

Meijer — Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whole Foods — Open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Food Lion — Open, closing 3 p.m.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2025

Many of US' biggest retailers will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025, giving employees time to spend with their families. According to USA Today, major chains such as Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Publix, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, and Lidl will all shut their doors for the holiday. Shoppers relying on these stores will need to plan ahead to avoid any last-minute ingredient emergencies.

Also Read | Thanksgiving turkey costs drop, but how much will your dinner really cost in US?

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsThanksgiving Day 2025: Which stores are open and closed in US on November 27— Walmart, Kroger, Costco and more
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.