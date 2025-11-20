Thanksgiving Day 2025: Which stores are open and closed in US on November 27— Walmart, Kroger, Costco and more

Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching on Thursday (November 27) and hosts across the country are already planning their holiday menus. For anyone who finds themselves missing a key ingredient on Thanksgiving Day 2025, several major grocery chains will remain open — though many will operate on limited hours.
Others, including some of the nation’s largest retailers, will close their doors for the holiday.
Which grocery stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025.
If you need last-minute ingredients, the following chains will be open. Most will close early, so check local hours.
Most locations will operate with reduced hours.
Brands include:
Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s.
Meijer — Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Whole Foods — Open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Food Lion — Open, closing 3 p.m.
Many of US' biggest retailers will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025, giving employees time to spend with their families. According to USA Today, major chains such as Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Publix, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, and Lidl will all shut their doors for the holiday. Shoppers relying on these stores will need to plan ahead to avoid any last-minute ingredient emergencies.