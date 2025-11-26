Thanksgiving tradition continues: Trump pardons turkeys Gobble and Waddle | Watch

US President Donald Trump carried forward a long-standing Thanksgiving tradition on Tuesday (November 25), pardoning two turkeys—Gobble and Waddle—during a ceremony at the White House before departing for his Florida resort to celebrate the holiday.

The two birds, raised in North Carolina, were selected for the annual presidential pardon and received VIP treatment ahead of their big moment. Waddle and Gobble were lodged in luxury hotel accommodations upon arrival in Washington.

Trump opened the ceremony with characteristic humor, saying, “The turkeys being pardoned today go by the names Gobble and Waddle. When I first saw their pictures... I was going to call them Chuck and Nancy — but then I realized I wouldn't be pardoning them.”

Where the Turkeys will live Following the ceremony, the birds will be transported to the Prestage Department of Poultry Science at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, where they will enjoy dedicated housing, daily care and veterinary support for the remainder of their lives.

Decades of tradition The presidential turkey pardon has been observed for decades, but the tradition was formally recognised in 1989 when President George H.W. Bush declared that the turkey presented to him would be spared.

Bush famously remarked, “This guy will not end up on anyone’s dinner table… he’s presented a presidential pardon as of right now.”

Since that official proclamation, 60 turkeys have been pardoned.

Public picks the names The public also participates through an annual naming poll. This year, Gobble and Waddle were selected via an online poll shared by the Office of the First Lady across social media platforms.