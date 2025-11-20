Thanksgiving turkey costs drop — but how much will your full dinner really cost in US?

The cost of a classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 has fallen 5% to $55.18, with turkey, stuffing and cranberries cheaper, but produce-heavy sides like sweet potatoes and veggie trays pricier. Costs vary by region, highest in the West and lowest in the South.

Frozen turkeys, part of Walmart's basket of Thanksgiving goods, for sale at a store in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., November 6, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
The cost of a classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people has fallen to $55.18, a 5% drop from 2024, according to the 40th annual American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Thanksgiving Dinner Survey. Despite the decline, prices remain significantly higher than before the pandemic, reflecting continued pressures on US farmers and the broader food supply chain.

AFBF’s annual Thanksgiving price check

Each year, volunteer shoppers across all 50 states and Puerto Rico track grocery prices for staple holiday foods. Since 1986, the basket has included key items such as turkey, stuffing, cranberries, pumpkin pie mix, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, milk and vegetables. The survey highlights what Americans can expect to pay at grocery stores during Thanksgiving week.

Mixed price trends: Turkey down, sides up

This year’s Thanksgiving basket shows a mix of savings and price spikes:

Items that became cheaper, and items that became more expensive:

Adding more favorites pushes total cost to $77.09

When items like ham, Russet potatoes and green beans—added to the survey in 2018—are included, the total cost rises to $77.09, or $7.71 per person. This expanded basket is only slightly cheaper than last year, down just 28 cents.

Turkey’s smallest cost share in 25 years

A 16-pound turkey now accounts for just 39% of the classic meal cost—the bird’s lowest share since 2000. Turkey prices are down 16% from last year due to lower demand for turkey outside Thanksgiving and declining prices for frozen birds, which remain the holiday standard. Americans now consume 13 pounds of turkey per year, nearly 3 pounds less than six years ago.

Why side dishes cost more

The biggest price jumps came from produce-heavy sides.

ItemPercentage IncreaseMain Causes
Veggie tray (carrots + celery)+61%Labor shortages, weather disruptions
Sweet potatoes+37%Hurricane damage in North Carolina
Fresh vegetables (general)High labor + fuel + fertilizer costs
Dairy (milk & cream)Higher production costs

These increases stem from factors such as:

Hurricane damage in major producing states like North Carolina

Higher fertilizer, fuel, labor and machinery costs

Ongoing labor shortages

Weather disruptions and transport delays

Because produce starts from a lower price point, even small cost increases create large year-to-year percentage changes.

Stuffing, rolls and cranberries help moderate costs

Some traditional staples helped ease the overall bill:

But the declines were offset by steep increases in produce items.

Regional price differences

Thanksgiving dinner costs vary widely across the United States:

Cost of the classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10

RegionCostNotes
West$61.75Highest
Northeast$60.82
Midwest$54.38
South$50.01Lowest

The West consistently ranks as the most expensive region.

Thanksgiving Day in 2025 on November 27

Thanksgiving Day in 2025 will be observed on Thursday (November 27). The holiday, rooted in the 1621 harvest feast shared by Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people, is a national day of gratitude established by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. Families across the US gather for traditional turkey dinners, reflect on the year’s blessings, and celebrate with parades, football games and community events.

