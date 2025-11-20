Thanksgiving turkey costs drop — but how much will your full dinner really cost in US?

The cost of a classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people has fallen to $55.18, a 5% drop from 2024, according to the 40th annual American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Thanksgiving Dinner Survey. Despite the decline, prices remain significantly higher than before the pandemic, reflecting continued pressures on US farmers and the broader food supply chain.

AFBF’s annual Thanksgiving price check Each year, volunteer shoppers across all 50 states and Puerto Rico track grocery prices for staple holiday foods. Since 1986, the basket has included key items such as turkey, stuffing, cranberries, pumpkin pie mix, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, milk and vegetables. The survey highlights what Americans can expect to pay at grocery stores during Thanksgiving week.

Mixed price trends: Turkey down, sides up This year’s Thanksgiving basket shows a mix of savings and price spikes:

Items that became cheaper, and items that became more expensive:

Item Category Price Trend vs 2024 Notes Total Cost $55.18 Down 5% from last year, still above pre-pandemic Turkey ↓ Down 16%; 39% of total meal cost Cubed stuffing ↓ 9% drop Fresh cranberries ↓ 2.8% drop Dinner rolls ↓ 14.6% drop Sweet potatoes ↑ Up 37% Frozen green peas ↑ Increased Carrot–celery veggie tray ↑ Up 61% Whole milk ↑ Increased Whipping cream ↑ Increased Pumpkin pie mix → Unchanged Pie crusts → Unchanged

Adding more favorites pushes total cost to $77.09 When items like ham, Russet potatoes and green beans—added to the survey in 2018—are included, the total cost rises to $77.09, or $7.71 per person. This expanded basket is only slightly cheaper than last year, down just 28 cents.

Added Item Trend Total Basket Cost Ham ↑ Russet potatoes ↑ Frozen green beans ↑ Total updated meal cost (10 people) — $77.09 Per-person cost — $7.71 Change vs 2024 — Down $0.28

Turkey’s smallest cost share in 25 years A 16-pound turkey now accounts for just 39% of the classic meal cost—the bird’s lowest share since 2000. Turkey prices are down 16% from last year due to lower demand for turkey outside Thanksgiving and declining prices for frozen birds, which remain the holiday standard. Americans now consume 13 pounds of turkey per year, nearly 3 pounds less than six years ago.

Year Turkey Cost Share of Meal Turkey Price Notes 2024 ~43% (avg) — Long-term average 2025 39% $21.50 for 16-lb bird Lowest share since 2000; price down 16% Turkey consumption — 13 lbs/person/year Down 3 lbs from six years ago

Why side dishes cost more The biggest price jumps came from produce-heavy sides.

Item Percentage Increase Main Causes Veggie tray (carrots + celery) +61% Labor shortages, weather disruptions Sweet potatoes +37% Hurricane damage in North Carolina Fresh vegetables (general) ↑ High labor + fuel + fertilizer costs Dairy (milk & cream) ↑ Higher production costs

These increases stem from factors such as:

Hurricane damage in major producing states like North Carolina

Higher fertilizer, fuel, labor and machinery costs

Ongoing labor shortages Weather disruptions and transport delays

Because produce starts from a lower price point, even small cost increases create large year-to-year percentage changes.

Stuffing, rolls and cranberries help moderate costs Some traditional staples helped ease the overall bill:

Item Price Change Dinner rolls –14.6% Stuffing –9% Fresh cranberries –2.8% Frozen turkey ↓ 16%

But the declines were offset by steep increases in produce items.

Regional price differences Thanksgiving dinner costs vary widely across the United States:

Cost of the classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10

Region Cost Notes West $61.75 Highest Northeast $60.82 Midwest $54.38 South $50.01 Lowest

The West consistently ranks as the most expensive region.