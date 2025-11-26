Thanksgiving weather forecast: Heavy snow across northern plains, travel conditions likely to be challenging — Details

Thanksgiving weather: A deep cyclone moving through the Great Lakes is forecast to bring blizzard conditions through Thanksgiving, which will be followed by another strong storm for the Plains, Great Lakes and Northeast this weekend.

The weather conditions across the northern plains are likely to make travel difficult.

According to National Weather Service (NWS), much of the eastern US will see a well above average temperatures, which will will give way to windy and much colder conditions heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

“This cyclone is forecast to continue its eastward track across the Great Lakes while expanding in size for the remainder of today into tonight. The Snow Belt along the south shore of Lake Superior including the Arrowhead can expect to receive well over a foot of snow, along with blizzard conditions at the height of this storm during the day today,” said the NWS.

The weather department said that for the remainder of the Great Lakes, rain will gradually change over to all snow by Thanksgiving morning along with windy conditions.

“More lake-effect snow bands can be expected to impact the Snow Belt downwind from the Great Lakes on the back side of the departing but expanding cyclone into Friday especially the lower Great Lakes. Meanwhile, the snow across the upper Great Lakes will show signs of tapering off by Friday morning.”

Whereas, much of the eastern US will wake up with another day of milder than normal temperatures together with scattered showers and a better chance for thunderstorms in the Southeast.

The western US will remain milder than normal through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Polar air will plunge southward and settle across the entire central and eastern US with temperatures falling to the freezing mark as far south as the Florida Panhandle by Friday morning.

Cleaveland NWS said that moderate to major impacts are expected with this upcoming heavy lake effect snow event. “Heavy snow and strong winds may collectively result in hazardous travel conditions during the holiday. Avoid travel if possible, but if venturing out be sure to use extra caution!”

View full Image Cleveland weather.

According to Detroit NWS, a Gale Warning is in effect today through Friday morning for all of Lake Huron, Lake St. Clair, and Michigan waters of Lake Erie.

“Sustained gales and gusts to 45 knots will be possible. A Low Water Advisory is also in effect for Saginaw Bay and Lake Erie.”

A wind advisory is in effect for Detroit today and tonight for wind gusts reaching 45 MPH.

In Minnesota, the roads in various parts of the state have also remained partially to completely snow covered.

There is also a possibility of whiteout conditions for brief periods tonight under the heaviest snowfall rates and gusty winds.