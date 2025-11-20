Thanksgiving weather forecast: Will storms, snow affect holiday travel plans? Here is the outlook

Thanksgiving weather forecast: As Thanksgiving approaches, millions of Americans are expected to travel by road, rail or air to meet their families, relatives and loved ones. However, winter storms, rains and snowfall in parts of the country may dampen the spirit and also affect travel plans on the holiday. Here's a look at the weather forecast.

When is Thanksgiving? Thanksgiving, a harvest festival, falls on November 27. It is celebrated on the fourth Thursday every year. It is also an annual national holiday in the United States. The Thanksgiving event in American homes is celebrated with meals consisting of various dishes including turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes. The first Thanksgiving was celebrated in 1621 by the Pilgrims and the Native Americans.

Weather forecast for Thanksgiving? The National Weather Service (NWS) said that a storm over the southwest US will shift east through Thursday while another Pacific storm pivots over the region on Friday through the weekend. With each storm, widespread low elevation rain and high elevation snow showers are expected. Both storms will shift over the central US.

In the short-range forecast, the Weather Prediction Centre (WPS) said that there is a slight risk of excessive rainfall over parts of the Southwest on Wednesday and southern Texas on Thursday. Whereas, light snow over parts of the southern Utah Mountains, the Colorado Mountains, and the Sierra Nevada Mountains are expected.

“The system will produce heavy rain and thunderstorms over parts of the Southwest and rain/higher-elevation snow over parts of the Central/Southern Rockies overnight Wednesday into Thursday.”

WPC stated that on Thursday, heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop over the Southern Plains and spread into the Middle/Lower Mississippi Valley.

“The associated heavy rain will create mainly localized areas of flash flooding, with urban areas, roads, small streams, narrow canyons/gullies, and burn scars the most vulnerable.”

It added that on Thursday, rain will move into the Ohio Valley, expanding into the Central Appalachian by Thursday evening and the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast overnight Thursday into Friday.

According to Fox Weather, the Missouri to Texas region may see some rain on Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day, while the West, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and much of the Southeast are expected to have dry conditions.

Accuweather stated that the Pacific storm will bring more rain, mountain snow and could still cause travel disruptions on highways and at airports.

According to Bernie Rayno, Chief On-Air Meteorologist at AccuWeather, the heaviest rainfall from this storm will focus on Southern California.

The storm system is expected to develop on November 24, and could bring rain to the southern Plains, Another storm system will bring rain and colder conditions to the Pacific Northwest.

The most impressive Thanksgiving took place on November 27, 1919, when an intense snowstorm dropped in from the northwest into eastern Utah and western Colorado, says weather.gov.