Thanksgiving weather: Will it snow, rain, flood amid travel rush? Check forecast for Texas, California & other parts

Thanksgiving weather forecast: With less than a week left for Thanksgiving, millions of Americans are getting ready to travel to different parts of the country and meet their loved ones. However, one thing that will shape the road, air or rail travel plans for the next few days is existing weather conditions. Some regions are likely to witness scattered to widespread rainfall and foggy conditions. Here's a look at the weather forecast.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast, scattered thunderstorms and widespread showers are expected from the Texas coast to the central Appalachians today.

Whereas, heavy to excessive rainfall will continue in southern California into the Desert Southwest through Saturday.

“Heavy rain will pose a risk of flash flooding, especially across burn scar and urbanized regions,” said NWS.

The Storm Prediction Center stated that isolated severe hail is possible from late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night across parts of west to north-central Texas.

“Heading out for some Thanksgiving shopping this weekend? Keep an eye out for showers and storms across the Southeast/Mid-Atlantic early Saturday, the Desert Southwest Saturday afternoon, and the central/southern Plains as well as the Northwest on Sunday,” NWS said in a post on X.

Forecast for Texas, Oklahoma & Colorado

The weather department said that some thunderstorms may be strong to severe, and heavy rain will likely result in scattered instances of flash flooding across portions of Central and North Texas as well as central and southern Oklahoma.

Whereas, some flash floods may lead to significant impacts, and those in the southern Plains should remain weather aware through the weekend and into Monday.

“On the backside of the low pressure system, mixed wintry precipitation and snow appears to linger across the higher terrain in central Colorado Sunday night before tapering off early on Monday.”

NWS Forth Worth said that widespread showers and storms are expected late Sunday into Monday.

"Most likely rain totals are around 1/2" to 3", with a 10-20% chance of rain totals of 4” or more near and north of I-20. Be sure to monitor the latest forecast updates!"

In another post, it stated that showers and storms return Sunday with coverage increasing heading into the evening and overnight hours.

“There is a low potential for severe storms in the afternoon/evening with mainly a hail threat, with a heavy rain threat increasing late evening/overnight as well.”

Weather forecast for California The forecaster said that an unusually strong occluded cyclone centered off the northern coast of Baja California this morning will be the impetus for a round of inclement weather across the Southwest this weekend and then across the southern Plains Sunday night into Monday.

“Light to moderate rain ahead of the cyclone was moving into the Desert Southwest early this morning. By later today into tonight, bands of moderate rain with embedded thunderstorms are expected to develop and sweep across Arizona ahead of the weakening cyclone, before pushing into New Mexico early on Sunday.”

