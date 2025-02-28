United States President Donald Trump on Thursday accepted an invitation from King Charles III to visit Britain, which made him the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch, reported Reuters.

Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer handed Trump a letter from King Charles in front of reporters at the White House ahead of formal meetings expected to discuss Ukraine and global security as well as bilateral issues.

Following this, Donald Trump immediately opened and read the letter. He also checked that the letter bore the King's signature, which he then described as "beautiful" and held up for the cameras to see.

"This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented," Reuters quoted Starmer telling Trump as saying, before gently pressing the president for an answer to the invitation.

"The answer is yes," Trump responded. He told Starmer he would attend with first lady Melania Trump. “We look forward to being there and honoring the king ... Your country is a fantastic country, and it'll be our honor to be there.”

Still images of Trump holding up the letter showed Charles had ended it with the words: "In doing so, working together, I know we will further enhance the special relationship between our two countries, of which we are both so proud."

Trump's second visit: Earlier in June 2019, the late Queen Elizabeth welcomed Trump for a three-day state visit during his first term in office, during which he attended an opulent state banquet and a private lunch with the sovereign, as well as having tea with Charles, who was then heir.

That visit already put Trump in a select group of U.S. presidents. Earlier, only Barack Obama and George W. Bush were afforded official state visits to Britain during Elizabeth's record 70 years on the throne.

It would also turn out to be the last of the more than 110 she hosted during her reign before her death in September 2022.