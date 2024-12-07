Melania Trump has described her husband’s recent election victory as "incredible" as she shared her thoughts on the transition period in her first post-election interview. The incoming First Lady also touched on their son Barron Trump's growing political influence and reflected on the iconic "Trump dance" that has captivated fans and media alike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Barron’s role in political strategy Melania Trump in interview with Fox & Friends discussed her 18-year-old son Barron’s role in helping her husband’s political victory by connecting with a younger audience through podcasts.

Melania praised Barron’s understanding of his generation and his influence in mobilizing young voters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He's a grown young man. I'm very proud of him – about his knowledge, even about politics, and giving advice to his father. He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation," she explained.

Melania added, “Young people don’t sit in front of TV they are in front of phones and on podcast. It’s incredible."

Transition team and preparation for new chapter Also, Melania Trump spoke about her transition efforts and her husband’s recent triumph. Melania emphasized the demands of preparing for her husband’s return to the White House, focusing on logistics and planning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are very, very busy… I’m establishing my transition team. And also, working on my office, putting my office together, and also, you know, organizing the residence and packing," she said.

She highlighted that this transition feels different because they are familiar with the process and have a strong plan in place.

“My team is in contact with the White House, so, that’s a plus. But we have all what we need," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shift in energy and new priorities Melania observed that this political return has a different tone compared to previous times, noting a change in people and energy surrounding the transition.

“I think because we've been there and he was there before, and now it’s different. I think the energy is different. People around him are different," she said.

She also noted the public support for her husband’s vision, emphasizing that the country’s focus is on his goal to "make this country great again." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I see that the country and the people really supported him," Melania said.

The famous "Trump Dance" moment During the interview, the co-hosts brought up Trump’s well-known viral "Trump dance" and asked Melania if she’d ever tried to imitate it.

“No, I don’t dance that way," she said, smiling. However, she acknowledged its uniqueness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}