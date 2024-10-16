The best things in life—and presidential campaigns—are free
Richard Rubin , Xavier Martinez , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 16 Oct 2024, 08:33 AM IST
SummaryYou get a tax break! And so do you! Candidates, particularly Donald Trump, are piling on the promises.
Supposedly, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. But there might soon be tax-free overtime pay, tax-free Social Security benefits, free home healthcare and free assistance with newborn expenses.
