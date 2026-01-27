‘The Blind Side’ actor put on life support after collapsing at home - What happened to Quinton Aaron?

Actor Quinton Aaron, best known for portraying American football player Michael Oher in the 2009 film The Blind Side, has been hospitalised in Atlanta after collapsing at his residence, according to Deadline.

A GoFundMe page set up for the actor stated that the 41-year-old was placed on life support due to a severe blood infection. However, his manager later clarified that Aaron's condition is stable and that he is conscious and communicating.

According to a report by Fox news, doctors still haven’t identified the source of the infection and are running more tests to pinpoint it. Aaron’s medical team described his condition as “day by day,” while Margarita stayed hopeful, noting that her husband is “a very strong fighter.”

Speaking to TMZ, Aaron's manager said the actor fell while walking up the stairs at his apartment last week. The exact cause behind his legs giving way is not yet known.

In a statement issued to The Daily Mail, Aaron's manager Katrina Fristoe said the family has expressed gratitude for the support received from fans and the media but has requested privacy during this time.

"The family deeply appreciates the outpouring of support from fans and the media but respectfully requests privacy during this time," Fristoe said, adding that Aaron is receiving excellent medical care and is currently with his family. She further noted that an update would be shared once the actor's condition improves, as per the outlet.

The Blind Side, released in 2009, was a major commercial success and earned Sandra Bullock an Academy Award for Best Actress. The film was also nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, according to Deadline