‘We will not take blockade off until there is a ‘DEAL’’ — Trump hardens negotiation stance against Iran

Trump's Truth Social post reflects a highly assertive narrative of military success, combined with strong denunciations of media institutions and claims of significant damage to Iran’s military and economy.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published21 Apr 2026, 02:04 AM IST
In his statement, US President Donald Trump made claims about the ongoing conflict involving Iran, asserting strong US military success. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg
In his statement, US President Donald Trump made claims about the ongoing conflict involving Iran, asserting strong US military success. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

US President Donald Trump emphasized that economic pressure on Iran will remain in place until a diplomatic breakthrough is reached, declaring: “We will not take off [the blockade] until there is a ‘DEAL.’”

Also Read | Trump says US–Iran ceasefire ‘highly unlikely’ to be extended as deadline nears

In his statement, Trump made sweeping claims about the ongoing conflict involving Iran, asserting strong US military success while sharply criticizing major American media outlets. The message combined declarations of victory, accusations against the press, and assertions about Iran’s military and economic condition.

Follow US Iran war updates here

Economic pressure and blockade

Also Read | Trump says US–Iran ceasefire ‘highly unlikely’ to be extended as deadline nears

Trump said the blockade strategy is central to his approach, insisting it will continue until negotiations succeed: “THE BLOCKADE… is absolutely destroying Iran. They are losing $500 Million Dollars a day, an unsustainable number…”

Assertions about Iranian military

He also claimed major degradation of Iran’s defense capabilities, stating: “Their Navy has been completely wiped out, their Air Force has gone onto darker runways, they have no Anti Missile or Anti Airplane Equipment…”

Trump further suggested internal instability, adding: “Their former leaders are mostly gone… Regime Change!”

Criticism of media coverage

A large portion of the statement targeted US media organisations, which he accused of distorting the situation: “If you read the Fake News… you would actually think we are losing the War.”

He described several outlets in harsh terms, calling them: “The Failing New York Times, the absolutely horrendous and disgusting Wall Street Journal, [and] the now almost defunct… Washington Post.”

He also alleged media reporting was influencing perceptions beyond the US: “The enemy is confused, because they get these same Media ‘reports.’”

Claims of military success

Trump opened his remarks with a strong assertion of progress in the conflict, stating: “I’m winning a War, BY A LOT, things are going very well, our Military has been amazing…”

He framed the situation as decisively in America’s favor.

Accusations against media and political opponents

He further accused media outlets of bias, stating: “The Anti-America Fake News Media is rooting for Iran to win…”

Trump also linked criticism of his handling of the conflict to past political battles, adding: “Just like these unpatriotic people used every ounce of their limited strength to fight me in the Election…”

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