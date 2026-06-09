Iran keeps 'begging' for a deal, Trump says; 100 days later, it has not signed one

Since US declared ceasefire with Iran on 7 April, US President Donald Trump has stated, posted, and broadcast at least 37 separate times that a peace and nuclear agreement with Tehran was close, agreed in principle, or just days away from being signed. Not one of those predictions has come true.

Advertisement

The tally stretches back to 23 March, less than a month into the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that began on 28 February, and runs through statements made as recently as this past weekend and into Monday, when Trump told a tele-rally for Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina that "total victory" was a fortnight away. Analysts watching the conflict say the gap between the president's declarations and events on the ground reflects a war that has quietly revealed the limits of American military power.

Thirty-seven predictions, zero deals: Trump's Iran claims since March The pattern established itself within days of the conflict's opening phase. On 23 March, Trump was telling reporters outside Air Force One that the two governments had reached "major points of agreement, I would ​say — almost all points of agreement." Iranian officials flatly denied that any negotiations were taking place.

Advertisement

The following day, a second fixture of Trump's rhetoric took shape: the characterisation of Iran as desperate for a settlement. "I think we're going to end it," he told reporters on 24 March. "I can't tell you for sure." By 25 March, Iran wanted to "make a deal so badly." At a Cabinet meeting the next day, it was "begging to make a deal."

By 29 March, a reporter asked Trump directly whether he expected to conclude an agreement within the coming week. "I do see a deal in Iran, yeah," he said.

From 'begging to make a deal' to 'willing to give us everything': The full timeline The ceasefire announcement on 7 April brought the most expansive set of assurances yet. Trump posted on social media that the parties were "very far along" and needed only two weeks "for the Agreement to be finalized and consummated," adding that "it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution."

Advertisement

Eight days later, on 15 April, he told Fox Business: "I think it's close to over, I view it as very close to over." He added: “We'll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly.”

Also Read | Iran and Israel pause strikes after fresh exchange of fire

The tempo of predictions peaked on 16 and 17 April. "It's looking very good that we're going to make a deal with Iran, and it's going to be a good deal," Trump told reporters on the 16th. Over three separate appearances on 17 April alone, he said Iran had "agreed to everything," that "I think we will get a deal in the next day or two," and that "I don't think there's too many significant differences." On 20 April, he predicted on Truth Social that "it will all happen, relatively quickly!"

Advertisement

No deal came. By 30 April, Iran was still "dying to make a deal." On 1 May, Trump offered reporters a timeline: "When the war ends, which shouldn't be too long…"

On 18 May, he announced a pause on military strikes lasting "two or three days," citing regional allies who believed they were "getting very close to making a deal." He briefly appeared to acknowledge the record: "We've had periods of time where we had — we thought pretty much getting close to making a deal and it didn't work out," he said, before adding: "But this is a little bit different." The following day, at a congressional picnic, he said: “We're gonna end that war very quickly.”

By 23 May, he was making the rounds again. The administration was "getting a lot closer"; the deal was "largely negotiated, subject to finalization"; an announcement would come "shortly"; only the "final aspects" remained under discussion. On 28 May, in a conversation with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, things were "close to a very good deal."

Advertisement

This past Sunday, Trump told Axios: "We are very close to a final deal with Iran. It is going to be a good deal. I don't want it to blow up because of what is happening now." By that outlet's count, it was at least the third time Trump had made such a claim in its pages. He had also told reporters the same day that the sides were "very close to having a deal," but that a fresh exchange of fire between Israel and Iran was threatening to derail it.

On Monday, at the tele-rally, he predicted "total victory" within two weeks. "We're negotiating now; they want to make a very good deal," he said. “They're willing to give us everything.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Iran says it has not abandoned negotiations despite fresh clashes with Israel

The Hormuz deadlock and Iran's nuclear demands The stalemate rests on two interlocking problems that have resisted resolution across four months of fighting. Iran's de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz has not been broken by the US counter-blockade on Iranian shipping, maintaining upward pressure on global energy prices. Meanwhile, Trump's demand for sweeping Iranian concessions on its nuclear programme has met sustained resistance from Tehran.

Trump, for his part, has bristled at critics tracking his record on the war. Last week he complained on social media that detractors were "chirping" that he should "move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever." He told them to "sit back and relax," insisting "it will all work out well in the end — It always does!"

Advertisement

When pressed on Sunday over whether the conflict, which he had once described as "a little excursion," was in fact the kind of "endless war" he had pledged to avoid, Trump was unequivocal: "I don't like these endless wars," he said, while simultaneously insisting, "this is not an endless war." He drew a comparison to Iraq: “Look at Iraq. You were there for years. We're there for a few months. And the threat is largely over. Soon, it will be over.”

Trump vs Netanyahu: The other obstacle to an Iran deal Compounding the administration's difficulties is the fractured relationship between Trump and Netanyahu. On Sunday, Trump told the Financial Times that the Israeli prime minister "won't have any choice" but to accept a deal brokered by Washington, stating plainly: "I call all the shots." Hours later, at just past 5.30 am on Monday, he was posting on social media urging both sides to stand down: "Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting.'"

Advertisement

The friction followed a phone call Trump has acknowledged making to Netanyahu in which profanity was exchanged over Israel's intensifying strikes in Lebanon against Hezbollah. "I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon," Trump said.

Iran and Israel both confirmed a halt to direct exchanges of fire on Monday following their first strikes on each other since April, providing the administration with a degree of short-term relief. Whether it translates into the durable progress that 37 predictions have so far failed to produce remains, as it has since March, an unanswered question.

Polls show growing public disapproval of the conflict as midterm elections approach, adding a domestic political dimension to the pressure already bearing on the administration from financial markets, regional allies, and an Iranian government that has yet to show any sign of arriving at the terms Trump keeps describing as all but agreed.

Advertisement