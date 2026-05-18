‘The clock is ticking’: Trump warns Iran to move ‘FAST’ or ‘there won’t be anything left’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (May 17) issued a stark warning to Iran amid rising tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and stalled diplomatic efforts over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “For Iran, the clock is ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE.”

The statement reflected growing frustration within the Trump administration over Iran’s refusal to abandon what Washington describes as nuclear weapons aspirations, as well as concerns tied to instability in the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

Trump-Netanyahu talks focus on Iran Trump also held discussions on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as both leaders monitored developments in the region closely.

Speaking earlier in the day, Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s vigilance regarding Tehran.

“Our eyes are also open regarding Iran,” Netanyahu said, according to a Hebrew translation. “I will speak today, as I do every few days, with our friend President Trump.”

Netanyahu added that their discussions would likely cover Trump’s recent China trip and broader regional developments.

“There are certainly many possibilities, and we are prepared for every scenario,” he said.

US presses China over Iran support Meanwhile, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer revealed that Trump secured assurances from Chinese officials that Beijing would not provide “material support” to Iran.

Speaking on ABC News, Greer clarified that Washington was not seeking direct Chinese involvement in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

“When the president went in, he did not go in asking them to take action in the Straits of Hormuz,” Greer said. “He was very focused on making sure that they didn't provide material support to Iran. That's a commitment he obtained and confirmed.”

Greer acknowledged that China has a strong economic interest in ensuring maritime stability in the region.

“China has a clear interest in reopening the strait,” he said. “That’s what the Chinese said.”

However, he stopped short of suggesting Beijing would actively pressure Tehran.

“The president isn't seeking to have joint military operations with the Chinese,” Greer added. “But obviously we want to make sure that they're not getting in the way of anything we're doing to try to clarify that situation.”

Pakistan steps into diplomatic effort As tensions continued to mount, Pakistan intensified diplomatic outreach with Iran.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday for a two-day official visit and held meetings with Iranian officials.

According to Iran’s semi-official media, the visit forms part of Pakistan’s ongoing effort to help revive stalled peace talks between the United States and Iran.

The renewed diplomatic activity comes at a time of heightened uncertainty in the Middle East, with global attention focused on the Strait of Hormuz — a vital energy shipping route — and the broader implications of any escalation involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Iran says US set tough conditions for peace deal Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported that the United States has laid out five major conditions for any potential peace agreement with Tehran, highlighting the deep divisions that continue to complicate efforts to end the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

According to the report, Washington’s demands allegedly include the transfer of uranium linked to Iran’s nuclear programme to the United States, limited access to frozen Iranian assets, and refusal to pay compensation sought by Tehran.

Fars did not cite sources for the claims, and US officials have not publicly confirmed the reported conditions.

Fars report outlines alleged US demands The Iranian news agency claimed that the proposed conditions include:

Removal of uranium connected to Iran’s nuclear programme to the US

No compensation payments to Iran despite Tehran’s demands

Release of less than a quarter of Iran’s frozen overseas assets

The report emerged amid continued diplomatic uncertainty over efforts to restore stability in the region and reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Pezeshkian says Iran committed to diplomacy Despite tensions, Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran remains committed to pursuing a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Iranian authorities have also reportedly been working on a legal framework that would allow certain ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes.

Several energy shipments have successfully passed through the strait in recent weeks despite fears of disruption.

Oil prices surge as conflict continues Global oil markets remain under pressure as traders worry about a possible escalation in hostilities between the United States and Iran.

Brent crude prices have risen roughly 50 percent since the conflict began, fueled by concerns over supply disruptions and uncertainty surrounding maritime security in the Gulf region.

Market anxiety intensified after US President Donald Trump returned from China without securing a breakthrough on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s uranium stockpile remains key obstacle One of the biggest unresolved issues remains Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

The material’s location has reportedly remained unknown since a joint US-Israeli bombing campaign targeting Iranian nuclear facilities in June last year.

The uncertainty surrounding the uranium stockpile continues to complicate negotiations and raises concerns about the future of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

White House under pressure ahead of elections The conflict has created a growing political challenge for the White House as officials attempt to stabilize energy markets while avoiding further military escalation.

The administration faces pressure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, reduce global oil prices and wind down a conflict that has increasingly drawn criticism ahead of November’s US midterm elections.

Conflict has caused major regional disruption The US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, which began on February 28, has reportedly caused thousands of deaths, most of them inside Iran.