Celebrity makeup stylist Mylah Morales has recently come forward with shocking details about a violent altercation between hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and his former girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura. Morales, who witnessed the incident, shared her account of the alleged abuse, adding further depth to the ongoing legal drama surrounding Combs.

During the Monday premiere of "The Fall of Diddy," a four-part docuseries focused on the legal and personal turmoil surrounding Sean Diddy Combs.

Violent argument at The Beverly Hills Hotel Morales explained that while staying at The Beverly Hills Hotel with Ventura, the couple had a violent disagreement. According to Morales, Combs barged into the hotel room in search of Ventura, leading to a heated argument between the two.

After the confrontation, Ventura emerged from the room visibly injured. "She had knots on her head, a bruised eye, and a busted lip," Morales recalled. To help Ventura, Morales called a friend who was a doctor to provide medical treatment, as the women opted not to go to the hospital or report the incident to the authorities.

Fear of Combs' power and influence Morales admitted that she and Ventura were afraid of the consequences of involving the police, citing Combs' immense power in the entertainment industry. "We were scared off Puff. We were always scared of him," Morales confessed. "If we called the police, what would happen? He's a very powerful person in the business, and he can do things that will make you go away."

The makeup artist added that the fear of retaliation kept them from seeking justice. "Many people are afraid of him till this day."

Combs denies allegations In response to the allegations shared in the docuseries, Combs’ representatives issued a statement to USA Today. "Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court the truth will prevail: that the accusations against Mr. Combs are pure fiction."

Combs has consistently denied all allegations of abuse and misconduct.

Lawsuit and legal woes for Combs Ventura’s November 2023 lawsuit against Combs, which was settled the day after it was filed, served as the catalyst for a wave of sexual assault and physical violence claims against the music mogul. These allegations eventually led to Combs' arrest in September 2024 on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.

Despite the mounting accusations, Combs remains adamant in his innocence and continues to face legal challenges, including an upcoming trial scheduled for May 5, 2025.